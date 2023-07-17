Valeura sharpens Asia focus with COO, auditor appointments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Asia

Valeura sharpens Asia focus with COO, auditor appointments

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
17/07/2023, 11:36 am Updated: 17/07/2023, 11:37 am
Valeura Energy is appointing a new COO, Greg Kulawski, and a new auditor, to reflect is strengthening focus in Asia.

Kulawski’s first day is today. He has previously worked with Shell, most recently as deputy CEO and production director of Sakhalin Energy. Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and Shell’s withdrawal from Russia, he shifted to a role as special advisor.

Other roles at Shell include vice president for safety and general manager of the company’s onshore and shallow water assets in Nigeria.

Valeura said the new COO had “substantial experience in brownfield production operations and greenfield developments including key health, safety and environment-related responsibilities”.

Company chairman Tim Marchant welcomed Kulawski. “With our Company’s significant and growing operations in Southeast Asia, we are continuing to bolster the executive team with senior operating talent”, he said. “Greg is a seasoned executive with 25 years of experience in international operating units and corporate roles. His professionalism and deep experience is an excellent fit and I am confident his operations and safety leadership will help ensure that our world class performance continues.”

Kulawski, and his family, will move to Singapore, near the rest of the Valeura team. Lee is based in Hong Kong.

Valeura launched an office in Singapore earlier this year, where executives will be based. Today, it also announced the replacement of KPMG Canada as auditor with Deloitte & Touche (Singapore).

Director changes

Valeura also said director Ron Royal would leave the board as of August 1, 2023. He has served on the board for 13 years.

Lina Lee will the new independent director for Valeura, replacing Roya. She previously worked for BP, most recently as CFO and vice president strategy in the company’s petrochemicals business.

Marchant noted Royal’s “candour and broad technical and international operational experience in contributing to key Board decisions over the years, and his presence will be missed”.

New director Lee brings “extensive experience in international energy, including the Southeast Asia region”, Marchant said. “I have no doubt she will be an excellent source of sound independent advice for our Board and a great asset in guiding the firm through the next exciting phase of developing our Thailand assets and building out our Southeast Asian business.”

The company announced a slew of executive appointments in May. Heather Campbell, then CFO, opted to remain in Canada rather than move to Asia. Valeura replaced her with Yacine Ben-Meriem, who came from Panthera Resources.

