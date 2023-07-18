Shell and SSE bosses join PM’s business council

The chief executives of Shell and SSE have been named as two of the 14 members of Rishi Sunak’s business council.

The new group set up by the UK Prime Minister is made up of 14 business leaders from across a range of sectors and is set to report to the government “from the business frontlines”.

Wael Sawan, the chief executive of UK energy supermajor Shell, said he was “honoured” to join the council.

© Bloomberg

Mr Sawan added that he looks to “help drive prosperity and growth in the UK, specifically through the provision of secure, affordable and cleaner energy.”

The business leaders joining the council alongside the Shell boss are representatives of SSE, AstraZeneca, NatWest Group, BAE Systems, Google Deepmind, Sainsbury’s and Vodafone.

The government says that the business leaders joining its new group are “trusted experts in their respective fields”, given that they oversee some of the country’s biggest employers in “strategically important industries for UK growth.”

Combines, the firms involved hire around 330,000 people across the country, with an even greater reach throughout their supply chain and a presence globally too.

© Supplied by SSE

Alistair Phillips-Davies, chief executive of SSE, said: “As somebody committed to ensuring that the UK is one of the easiest places in the world for low carbon investment, with a vibrant economy that supports high-quality jobs and entrepreneurial innovation, I look forward to contributing to business and government thinking and action as part of the Council.”

Rishi Sunak’s government says that the appointment of the business council will see the UK’s economy grow, instead of falling into a recession and inflation is expected to “substantially” reduce by the end of the year.

The overall goal of this new group, as outlined by the government, is to boost investment and innovation, drive productivity and create highly skilled jobs.

Mr Sawan said: “The economic and societal challenges we face today require candid collaboration between government and business to deliver the undoubted growth potential that we have in this country.”