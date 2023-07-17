Shell reveals plans to demolish famous former Aberdeen HQ

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Shell reveals plans to demolish famous former Aberdeen HQ

The building has been a prominent landmark for decades.
By Denny Andonova
17/07/2023, 12:18 pm Updated: 17/07/2023, 3:30 pm
Shell Aberdeen hq
Shell's old North Sea HQ in Tullos could soon be knocked down.

One of Aberdeen’s most distinctive buildings could soon be demolished.

The huge former Shell (LON: SHEL) HQ in Altens, which was once hailed as the energy giant’s “nerve centre”, had been the home of hundreds of oil and gas workers for more than 40 years.

When it was built, it was hailed as a symbol of the north-east’s booming fortunes.

But, citing its outdated condition, the company decided to relocate from the 1970s building in 2021.

And Shell has now revealed plans to demolish the triangular five-storey block following their move to the Silver Fin complex on Union Street.

aberdeen office
The Silver Fin building, Aberdeen

Shell now occupies six floors at the Silver Fin building on Union Street, which also hosts North Sea oil and gas rival Harbour Energy.

Why does Shell want to demolish the building?

The main reason for the decision is the huge size of the well-known site, which makes it hard to sell and repurpose.

Documents state it is “unlikely” that a new operator will take on a building of this size, age and state, and put it to good use.

They add: “Shell is proposing to demolish the buildings as their age, construction and floor plates do not lend themselves to an efficient or sustainable future use.

“The buildings are predominantly vacant and have been stripped of furnishings.

“There were no credible opportunities to reuse the buildings in their current form given their size.”

Why is this complex so important?

The distinctive building has been a familiar landmark for those driving through Aberdeen’s East Tullos Industrial Estate since 1979.

Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher opened the Shell complex in September that year, as the oil industry began to boom in the Granite City.

Shell’s North Sea headquarters ahead of being opened by then-Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in 1979.

It was said an operation of this scale will “make Aberdeen the centre of the North Sea industry”.

What will happen to the building now?

The energy giant aims to demolish all of the buildings across the 30-acre site, a process which could take about a year.

Shell has hailed the move as an opportunity for possible new development in the area.

Bosses also reckon 90% of the material from the demolition can be reused or recycled.

The company said they are currently “exploring” other options on what can be done with the empty space, however, there is nothing set in stone at this time.

Documents add: “Following demolition there would remain a brownfield opportunity site suitable for redevelopment.

“The applicant is exploring alternative future uses of the site however, at this stage, there are no future proposals to consider post demolition.”

