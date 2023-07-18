BlackRock appoints CEO of oil giant Aramco to its board

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

BlackRock appoints CEO of oil giant Aramco to its board

By Bloomberg
18/07/2023, 12:16 pm
© BloombergSaudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser
Amin Nasser

BlackRock has named Saudi Aramco Chief Executive Officer Amin Nasser to its board, underscoring the asset manager’s commitment to the oil industry in the middle of a highly politicized debate about its role in ESG investing.

Nasser has led the world’s biggest oil producer since 2015, including overseeing its public listing, and provides BlackRock with “a unique perspective” on key issues facing the company and its clients, CEO Larry Fink said Monday in an emailed statement.

BlackRock and Fink, 70, have been criticized by both sides of the political divide over ESG investing after promoting the strategy as a way to help the global economy respond to climate change. Environmental advocates have slammed the firm for continuing to pile capital into the fossil fuel industry, while some Republicans have accused BlackRock of peddling a “woke” agenda that they say is at odds with American capitalism.

It’s “a very cunning move,” said Sasja Beslik, chief investment officer at NextGen ESG in Japan.

Bringing Nasser onto BlackRock’s board “partly signals that we need oil and gas at the table if we are to make this transition work,” he said. But the move also “protects BlackRock from vultures questioning its public ESG stance, which in practice was never hard core.”

At times, Nasser has taken issue with the ESG movement, warning in February that an increased focus on environmental, social and governance metrics was undermining investment in oil and gas to the point of posing a threat to global energy security. He serves on several boards, including the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Presidential CEO Advisory Board and the JP Morgan International Council.

“His leadership experience, understanding of the global energy industry and the drivers of the shift toward a low-carbon economy, as well as his knowledge of the Middle East region, will all contribute meaningfully to the BlackRock board dialogue,” Fink said in the statement.

The appointment “raises an interesting question,” said Ulf Erlandsson, CEO of the Anthropocene Fixed Income Institute. “How should clients who exclude Aramco from their investment portfolios view the fact that Aramco is becoming an even more important voice at the service provider?”

There’s a risk that “this move will trigger some client uneasiness,” which is “the flip side to the anti-ESG fire that BlackRock has come under in the US,” Erlandsson said.

Bader Al-Saad, director general and chairman of the Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development, won’t stand for re-election to BlackRock’s board next year, according to the statement.

BlackRock, the world’s biggest asset manager, has a $2.4 billion position in Aramco, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

