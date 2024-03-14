BlackRock, GIC consider sale of UK gas pipeline assets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Pipelines

BlackRock, GIC consider sale of UK gas pipeline assets

By Bloomberg
14/03/2024, 4:45 pm Updated: 14/03/2024, 4:48 pm
North Sea court Kellas
The CATS terminal in Teesside

BlackRock and Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC are exploring the sale of a network of gas pipeline assets in the UK that could fetch about $2 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

The owners are working with investment bank Jefferies Financial Group to find potential buyers for Kellas Midstream, the people said, asking not to be identified as the matter is private.

The company owns a network of pipes, including the the 404-kilometer (251-mile) undersea Central Area Transmission System that deliver gas from the North Sea into the UK.

The business is likely to draw interest from infrastructure funds and financial investors keen to gain exposure in the sector, the people said. A formal sale process was yet to kick off and deliberations are in the early stages, the people said. The owners could also decide to retain the asset if they cannot find suitable bidders, the people said.

Representatives for BlackRock, GIC and Jefferies declined to comment.

A BlackRock infrastructure fund and GIC agreed to buy Kellas from Antin Infrastructure Partners in 2019. Investors are keen to gain exposure to such assets lured by the stable and predictable returns they can provide.

BlackRock and Morgan Stanley investment funds agreed in March to buy TC Energy Corp.’s Portland Natural Gas Transmission System in a deal valued at about $1.14 billion.

Aside from the CATS pipeline, Kellas owns the Esmond Transportation System pipeline network and the Humber Gathering System, a project to transport gas from the Tolmount Main field, according to its website.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts