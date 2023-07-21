Kistos successful appeal sees five year extension to license

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Kistos successful appeal sees five year extension to license

By Ryan Duff
21/07/2023, 8:03 am Updated: 21/07/2023, 8:07 am
Kistos Serica Energy
Andrew Austin, executive chairman of Kistos

Kistos (LSE: KIST) successfully appeals the Netherlands Ministry of Economic Affairs’ decision and receives a five-year extension on its license.

This announcement relates to Kistos’ M10/M11 license in the Netherlands and will net the firm 174 Bcf or 31.7 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe).

The report that found the recoverable assets from the field was independently compiled in a technical report undertaken by a third party in accordance with the Petroleum Resources Management System (PRMS) standards for classification and reporting.

Now that its appeal has been approved, Kistos will apply for a permit for an appraisal well at the site.

It says it will be “engaging closely with the local municipalities and stakeholders prior to commencing any assessment phase planning work.”

Kistos owns a 60% share in the license with the remaining 40% being claimed by EBN.

Andrew Austin, executive chairman of Kistos, said: “This is very good news both for Kistos and for the Netherlands.

“It increases the potential for domestic gas demand to be met with domestic supplies, which has positive implications for CO2 emissions.

“Whilst the delay to the M10/M11 project has been frustrating, we are pleased that the right outcome has been achieved and look forward to working with the local municipalities to obtain the relevant permits to appraise the field.

“We continue to work with our partners in all three jurisdictions to mature further resources to reserves prior to year end.”

Kistos turns away from UK over ‘lack of fiscal certainty’

Kistos recently announced that it would be looking to Norway as it sets out to acquire Mime Petroleum, citing “windfall taxes and a lack of fiscal certainty” for the lack of UK investment.

Kistos aims to buy all of Mime’s outstanding shares, as it sees its predicted production rates increasing to 80 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe).

The acquisition will adds over 2,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) to Kistos’ portfolio, meaning the firm will produce more than 15,000 boe/d in 2025, once the Jotun FPSO begins production.

Current estimates predict between 8,500 and 10,500boe/d throughout 2023.

