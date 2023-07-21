Adnoc drills world first carbonate saline aquifer CCS well

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / CCS / Middle East

Adnoc drills world first carbonate saline aquifer CCS well

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
21/07/2023, 10:18 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by AdnocOilfield infrastructure in the desert
Adnoc has the goal of being the world's lowest-cost oil producer of choice. Picture shows; Infrastructure at the Bab field. Abu Dhabi. Supplied by Adnoc Date; 11/09/2018

Adnoc has completed drilling on the world’s first CO2 injection well in carbonate saline aquifer.

The Abu Dhabi state-backed company announced the progress via social media.

It plans to spend $15 billion over a number of years to cut its carbon intensity by 25% by 2030. Adnoc intends to reach 5 million tonnes per year of carbon capture by that year.

The well will take CO2 from Fertiglobe’s United Arab Emirates operations. Adnoc said this was “just one” of its projects intended to accelerate the decarbonisation of its “operations and the supply of low-carbon products to global customers”.

Adnoc begin work on the well in January this year. At the time, the company said the project would drive the production of low carbon ammonia. Hydrogen producers use ammonia to export.

It will monitor and assess the well from its Thamama centre.

The company already operates the Al Reyadah carbon capture and storage (CCS) facility, which has 800,000 tpy of capacity.

Fertiglobe has said it would only take minimal capital expenditure on its part to add green and blue hydrogen capacity. The company said in 2022 its scope 1 emissions were 5.87 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent, but its emissions intensity declined.

Adnoc owns a 36% stake in Fertiglobe, while OCI Global has 50% plus one share.

