Oil & Gas

DNV and Harbour Energy to bring virtual reality to Offshore Europe

By Ryan Duff
26/07/2023, 12:01 am
© Supplied by DNVVirtual reality headset in use
Virtual reality headset in use

DNV is set to showcase the benefits of its virtual reality (VR) tool at the upcoming Offshore Europe event alongside Harbour Energy.

The VR tool sets out to improve safety standards in the energy sector, DNV has developed a major accident hazard (MAH) programme.

This consists of various scenarios where users walk through a simulated environment using hand controllers and a typical VR headset with headphones and cameras built in.

DNV and the UK’s largest producer of oil and gas, Harbour Energy, will present a paper detailing how VR has made a transformative approach to MAH awareness training at Aberdeen’s P&J Live for SPE Offshore Europe 2023 in September.

offshore europe postponed © Supplied by Reed Exhibitions
38,000 people attended the last in-person Offshore Europe in 2019.

The training simulations askes delegates to complete tasks, such as opening valves or erecting a scaffold that can lead to simulated failure which escalates to a fire or an explosion, providing the trainee to discuss barriers and how to respond to such incidents.

Christine Luoma, principal consultant at DNV, said: “The programme offers a high level of realism, with high quality graphics bringing to life an environment akin to an onshore or offshore facility.

“VR is easy to use and introduces a fun factor to learning that has really improved engagement, raising MAH awareness across the workforce.”

© Supplied by DNV
A still image from a scenario in DNV’s VR MAH training.

Being in a familiar setting creates a “memorable experience for the users,” says DNV which makes it easier for those who have completed the training to remember what they have learned.

The DNV programme has already been adopted by 10 oil and gas operators, including Harbour Energy.

Martin Wardrope, process engineer at Harbour Energy, described the tool as “really beneficial”, adding: “The technology is a great addition to our in-person training programme at the research and testing facility in Spadeadam and allows us to foster a proactive process safety culture.”

Digialtisation at Offshore Europe

Offshore Europe will be showcasing digitalisation across the energy sector with other firms set to display artificial intelligence that can be used to support the industry.

Kamel Ben-Naceur, SPE Offshore Europe conference chair for 2023, said: “Digitalisation has now taken root in the oil and gas industry and this safety-enhancing VR technology will be presented in a technical session demonstrating specific technologies that showcase the advances of digitalisation in our industry.

“Other examples being presented include AI-enabled digital rock technology, automated weld inspection and acoustic sand detection.”

