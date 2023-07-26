‘Satisfactory’ results for Subsea 7 as takings trimmed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

‘Satisfactory’ results for Subsea 7 as takings trimmed

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
26/07/2023, 10:28 am Updated: 26/07/2023, 10:29 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by Port of AberdeenSubsea 7 results
Port of Aberdeen - Subsea 7's Phoenix and Norman Subsea vessels berthed on Dunnottar Quay. Aberdeen.

The chief executive of Subsea 7 (OSLO: SUBC) tempered his excitement as the engineering, construction and services group posted its latest results.

John Evans described the Luxembourg-headquartered company’s second quarter financials as “satisfactory”, with praise for the “strong” outcome in renewables.

In the first six months of the year Subsea 7 made pre-tax profits of $25.3 million, a notable reduction on the $30.6m reported for H1 2022.

Revenue between January and June was up year-on-year though, from $2.4 billion to $2.8bn, something the company expects to continue in the second half of 2023.

Second quarter adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), Subsea 7’s preferred financial yardstick, was $162m, up 11% from Q1.

The group has also got its “renewables business unit back on track”, again with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 11%.

Subsea 7’s “order intake remains strong at $2.2bn”, while its backlog is over $10bn, of which $3.0bn will be executed in 2023 and $4.3bn in 2024.

Operational highlights across the quarter included the completion of cable laying activities at Seagreen, Scotland’s largest offshore wind farm, as well as “good progress” at the Dogger Bank development.

But there was no mention of Subsea 7’s failed attempt to takeover Norwegian subsea services firm DOF Group (OSLO: DOF).

The company announced in June it had temporarily paused its pursuit of DOF after the latter’s board failed to engage in “constructive dialogue”.

Mr Evans said: “Subsea7 delivered satisfactory financial results for the second quarter of 2023 reflecting a good operational performance in Subsea and Conventional and a strong result in Renewables. Continued positive momentum in new orders saw over $2 billion new work booked during the quarter, including notable awards of the Sakarya Phase 2A integrated subsea development in Türkiye, and an integrated monopile and cable installation contract for the East Anglia THREE wind development in the UK.

“Our book-to-bill was 1.4 times and the backlog grew to $10.4 billion. The Group is on track to meet Adjusted EBITDA expectations for the full year 2023, and the strong backlog, combined with the current positive dynamics in project tendering, gives us confidence that the Group Adjusted EBITDA margin will return to a range of 15-20% over the coming four years.”

