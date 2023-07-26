Total launches Murchison Falls drilling, to NGO opposition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa / Rigs & Vessels

Total launches Murchison Falls drilling, to NGO opposition

The NGOs raised concerns beyond drilling, though. They predicted more than 2,000 truck trips per day may take place during work.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
26/07/2023, 11:32 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by Petroleum AuthorityTotalEnergies has begun drilling in Uganda's Murchison Falls National Park
Picture shows; Rig in Uganda's west. Uganda. Supplied by Petroleum Authority of Uganda (PAU) Date; 21/07/2023

Drilling is under way in Uganda at the Tilenga and Kingfisher projects. TotalEnergies has said the aim is to reach first oil in 2025, but environmental groups have come out against the French company’s work.

The Stop EACOP group condemned Total’s move. Drilling in the Murchison Falls National Park threatens biodiversity and the area’s importance to the economy.

“Preserving Murchison Falls National Park and maintaining its biodiversity is a matter of national interest to Uganda and a global responsibility. We implore the international community, environmental activists, tourists, and all concerned individuals to join us in resisting this alarming venture,” said Dickens Kamugisha of Africa Institute for Energy Governance (AFIEGO) in Uganda.

Murchison Falls has 76 mammal species and more than 450 bird species. It is also home to a wetland system that is crucial as a spawning ground for the Lake Albert fisheries.

Total has said its work will have an impact on 0.003% of the park.

The NGOs raised concerns beyond drilling, though. They predicted more than 2,000 truck trips per day may take place during work.

The noise and dust disrupts local wildlife. Elephants are moving out of the national park and impinging on communities’ lands and villages. Elephants in Buliisa district have killed people recently. Drilling is taking place in Bullisa and Nwoya.

Drilling within the park “is a direct contradiction to the global urgency to protect our remaining wild spaces and reduce fossil fuel reliance”.

Human Rights Watch published a report recently critical of pipeline developments in Uganda. The East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) will carry crude from Lake Albert to a port in Tanzania.

“EACOP has been a disaster for the tens of thousands who have lost the land that provided food for their families and an income to send their children to school, and who received too little compensation from TotalEnergies,” said Felix Horne, senior environment researcher at Human Rights Watch.

According to the Petroleum Authority of Uganda (PAU), the oil and gas sector employs 12,943 people currently, of whom 94% are Ugandan.

Refinery options

The Ugandan government is also working to relaunch its refinery plans, after the project backers failed to achieve a deadline.

AFIEGO’s Kamugisha raised concerns about the displacement of more than 7,000 people from the proposed refinery site in Hoima.

“It’s sad to see that even when it’s clear that the refinery is not a viable project and we should leave oil, the government is still stuck on oil,” the AFIEGO CEO said. He went on to attribute the drive for a refinery to President Yoweri Museveni’s political ambitions.

“It’s why he is fighting CSOs to stop questioning his useless projects. Oil exploitation whether through a refinery or pipeline will negatively affect our country and people.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts