Oil & Gas

Eni and SLB join forces to combat pipeline leaks

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
26/07/2023, 2:48 pm
Photo of Hamish Penman
SLB Eni pipeline leaks
Sunrise over oil pipelines.

Oilfield services giant SLB (NYSE: SLB) has teamed up with supermajor Eni (NYSE: E) to rollout a new technology for monitoring pipelines.

Under the alliance the oil and gas titans will work to deploy e-vpms, or the ‘Eni Vibroacoustic Pipeline Monitoring System’, across the globe.

The “innovative vibroacoustic wave detection system” is capable of providing real-time analysis, monitoring and leak detection for pipelines.

Enivibes, a subsidiary of the Italian oil group, will bring the new tube integrity technology to the global market through SLB’s operations in more than 100 countries.

According to the pair, e-vpms can be “retrofitted to any pipeline, regardless of age, providing immediate integrity data essential for maintaining a network’s continually reliable operation”.

The alliance covers the deployment of technology for pipelines transporting liquid hydrocarbons and produced water.

It allows for the detection of product loss attributable to external events, such as attempted theft or accidental impact, corrosion related leak events, and land movement events caused by earthquakes or landslides.

“The e-vpms technology will equip operators with the ability to extract real-time data from even their oldest assets,” said Ziad Jeha, business line director, midstream production systems, SLB.

“Operators will be able to receive reliable and specific real-time information, allowing for focused and timely responses, especially in instances of an environmental nature.”

