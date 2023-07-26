Saipem continues turnaround with ‘new contracts and growth in margins’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Saipem continues turnaround with ‘new contracts and growth in margins’

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
26/07/2023, 7:04 pm Updated: 26/07/2023, 8:40 pm
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by SaipemSaipem new contracts growth

Saipem is continuing its bounceback from the troubles of last year after the company unveiled its latest set of financials.

Publishing its second quarter results late on Wednesday, the Italian contractor (MIL: SPM) revealed pre-tax profits for the first half of 2023 of €118 million.

A reversal of the €56m in losses it posted in the first six months of 2022, Saipem is tipping its good fortunes to continue, “with the acquisition of new contracts, and growth in revenues and margins”.

Turnover for H1 2023 hit €5.3m, up from €4.2m in the corresponding period of last year, while adjusted EBITDA swelled from €263m to €410m year-on-year.

Order intake for the period was €6.7 billion, more than double the amount or sales the company logged in the first six months of 2022.

Over 80% of those new contracts was in Saipem’s offshore business, specifically engineering and construction and drilling.

The result is a €1bn increase in the Milan-listed group’s consolidated backlog, compared to December 31, 2022.

Saipem biofuels © Saipem
The Saipem 7000 crane vessel

Listed among Saipem’s “most significant new contracts” for the second quarter is the deal to remove EnQuest’s Thistle A platform, located in the UK North Sea some 125 miles north-east of Shetland.

The company’s activities consist of the engineering, preparation, removal and disposal of the jacket and topsides, with possible extension to further subsea structures.

In order to complete the work the group will deploy the mammoth Saipem 7000 heavy lift vessel.

On the comeback

Having posted a solid set of financials, Saipem’s board will be hoping they are out of the woods after a tough period for the firm.

At the start of 2022 the pressure was piled on former-chief executive Francesco Caio when a surprise profit warning sent the oilfield services firm’s shares to their lowest since 1992.

Eni and Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, the owners of a combined 43% of Saipem, launched a review of their options concerning the company.

It is understood the warning stemmed largely from a huge loss on a contract to supply wind-turbine foundations for the Neart na Gaoithe wind farm, off the east coast of Scotland.

© Supplied by Saipem
Alessandro Puliti

A few months later Saipem set out a plan to raise a financing package, and at the end of August Mr Caio resigned with immediate effect.

Industry veteran Alessandro Puliti stepped into replace him as the company attempted to turn its fortunes around.

