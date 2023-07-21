SLB profits hit $2.5bn for H1 2023 as group enjoys ‘significant growth’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

SLB profits hit $2.5bn for H1 2023 as group enjoys ‘significant growth’

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
21/07/2023, 12:56 pm Updated: 21/07/2023, 12:58 pm
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by SLBOilfield services giant SLB (NYSE: SLB), which has several bases in and around Aberdeen, raked in pre-tax profits of $2.5bn during H1 2023.
Schlumberger rebranded to SLB last year.

Oilfield services giant SLB (NYSE: SLB), which has several bases in and around Aberdeen, raked in pre-tax profits of $2.5 billion during the first half of 2023.

A hefty bump on the $1.8bn posted for H1 2022, these latest financials mark a period of “significant growth” for the US group, particularly in international markets.

Revenue for the first six months of 2023 was $15.8bn, up from $12.7bn last year, as the company, formerly called Schlumberger, benefitted from the bounce back in oil and gas prices.

As a result the board of Houston-headquartered SLB – which recently announced it would be stopping all shipments to Russia – have approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25c per share, payable on October 12.

Group chief executive Olivier Le Peuch said: “I am very pleased with our second-quarter results, which reflect significant growth in the international markets, particularly in the Middle East & Asia, and offshore.

Slb CEO Olivier Le Peuch

“North America revenue also grew sequentially benefiting from our agility across the most resilient basins and market segments, although the rig count in the area declined. As the upcycle continues to unfold, we are excited about the opportunities for our business, with international- and offshore-led growth fueling strong pretax segment operating margin expansion and cash flows as highlighted in this quarter’s results.

“We are very well positioned in these markets, as international represents nearly 80% of our global revenue, and offshore constitutes approximately half of that. Both sequentially and year on year, we saw broad international revenue growth that resulted in margins expanding across all Divisions and geographical areas.”

North Sea contract win with BP

SLB also used its half year results to list its quarterly highlights, which featured a contract with energy giant BP for work in the North Sea.

The supermajor handed OneSubsea – an alliance between SLB and Subsea 7 – a deal for the supply of subsea dual-bore trees.

It forms part of BP’s ongoing infill drilling program at the Schiehallion and Loyal fields West of Shetland.

bp schiehallion © Supplied by BP
The Glen Lyon FPSO, which serves the Schiehallion field in the West of Shetland.

A host of other contract wind, with the likes of Wintershall Dea, Saudi Aramco and Petrobras, were listed, for work offshore various countries, including Brazil, Egypt and Mexico.

Forecasting a positive future

And things are expected to go from good to great for SLB, with the firm projecting offshore spend to increase by 20% in 2023 as exploration enjoys a renaissance across the globe.

Mr Le Peuch added: “We continue to see positive upstream investment momentum in the international and offshore markets. These markets are being driven by resilient long-cycle offshore developments, production capacity expansions, the return of global exploration and appraisal, and the recognition of gas as a critical fuel source for energy security and the energy transition.

“This is resulting in a significant baseload of activity as you can see from the number of contract awards in our quarterly highlights. The nature of these awards displays the duration and magnitude of this upcycle, both on land and offshore. We remain proud to be the partner of choice for our customers.

“As international spending builds further momentum in the second half of 2023 and North America moderates as anticipated, this cycle continues to align closely with SLB’s strengths, affirming our confidence in our full-year financial ambitions.

“This is a compelling environment for our industry, and SLB is a disciplined and efficient company that is moving in sync with our customers and our shareholders. We believe we are well positioned to execute our returns-focused strategy and commitment to shareholder returns.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts