Oil & Gas / Europe / Rigs & Vessels

Prosafe announces appointment of ‘unique’ new CEO

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
27/07/2023, 6:49 am Updated: 27/07/2023, 9:37 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
Accommodation vessel operator Prosafe (OSLO: PRS) has confirmed the appointment of Terje Askvig as its new CEO.
Prosafe's Safe Zephyrus accommodation vessel

Accommodation vessel operator Prosafe (OSLO: PRS) has confirmed the appointment of a new chief executive.

Terje Askvig will formally take the helm on November 1, with Reese McNeel continuing on as interim CEO until that date.

With experience in shipping, oil service, family office and private equity, for the last 11 years Mr Askvig has been operating partner and senior advisor in Triton Partners, a leading European private equity firm.

Before that he worked as CEO of Eitzen Chemical for five years, and spent seven years with Fred. Olsen & Co, including as managing director of Fred. Olsen Renewables.

Mr. Askvig also worked for five years as CEO in London for BT Shipping and for a family office, Pausco.

During his time with Triton Partners, he was a chairman and board member of DeepOcean, chairman and “deal Captain” of Nordic Tankers and Herning Shipping (Denmark), as well as holding directorships on various other firms.

He has also served or is serving on the board of OSM Thome Group and Avarn Security Group, as well as chairing the nomination committee of Hoegh Autoliners.

Glen Rodland, chairman of Oslo-listed Prosafe, says: “The Board is pleased that Terje has accepted to become CEO of Prosafe. He has a unique background as CEO and Chairman in several companies and has very relevant, strategic, financing and transaction experience from Private Equity in addition to his operational experience.

“Terje’s experience and track record fits well with Prosafe’s strategic agenda in a volatile short term and clearly improving market for high end offshore accommodation. The Board is confident that Terje will complement and strengthen the existing executive team in Prosafe.”

Prosafe, which has a North Sea office in Aberdeen’s Silver Fin building, boasts the “largest and most versatile fleet of semi-submersible accommodation vessels in operation worldwide”.

