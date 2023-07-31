Wood to carry out emmissions cutting work down under

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Wood to carry out emmissions cutting work down under

By Ryan Duff
31/07/2023, 6:44 am
Beach Energy news
Operations in the Cooper Basin

Wood (LON: WG) has announced that it has secured contracts with Beach Energy and Mitsui E&P Australia (MEPAU) to reduce emissions down under.

By delivering strategic solutions the Aberdeen-headquartered firm looks to reduce emissions intensity in line with Australia’s National Greenhouse and Energy Reporting Act.

Carrying out work across Australia and New Zealand, Wood will be providing maintenance, operations and brownfield engineering by optimising energy use and electrification.

The firm will be carrying out this work on Beach Energy’s facilities across Australia and New Zealand and MEPAU’s Waitsia Gas Project in Western Australia.

The result of this work will see a clear portfolio of projects to achieve key emissions reduction targets over the next seven years.

Azad Hessamodini, Executive President of Consulting at Wood, said: “We are proud to play a leading role in critical decarbonisation projects for the energy industry.

“Projects like these are essential in ensuring energy security, providing power to Australian communities while at the same time minimising emissions and enabling energy transition in the Asia Pacific region.

“Wood has extensive experience providing digital and decarbonisation solutions for oil and natural gas facilities.

“Our track record and deep domain expertise enables us to provide accurate emissions baselines and data-driven reduction of carbon intensity, delivering maximum value and impact for our clients.”

Takeovers and forecasts

Recently, Wood announced revenue for the first half of 2023 is forecast to hit $2.9 billion, up around 15%, its order book now sits at $6bn, and the Aberdeen-headquartered firm’s headcount has grown by 5% this year.

Wood’s chief executive has told the energy services giant to prepare for “exciting times ahead” as it continues to deliver on plans and promises.

“We are turning the company around,” said Ken Gilmartin, adding that the London-listed group is “starting to build momentum”, after the publication of its latest trading update.

Earlier in the year, Wood looked to be bought over by Apollo Global Management, the US fund that made five takeover bids for the company this year.

Mr Gilmartin said the New York-headquartered group “loved” the approach, adding that it was “part of the attraction” in trying to strike a deal.

Multiple approaches from Apollo were met with multiple knock backs from Wood, with the latter claiming they undervalued the firm – the fund finally backed down in May.

