Wood Group faces call from Sparta Capital to explore sale or US listing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Wood Group faces call from Sparta Capital to explore sale or US listing

Call from Sparta Capital Management comes a year after collapse of £1.7bn Wood takeover bid from private equity giant Apollo.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
16/04/2024, 7:29 am Updated: 16/04/2024, 7:50 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by WoodWood group sparta
Sparta is frustrated that UK markets aren't driving up Wood's share price.

A shareholder in Wood Group (LON: WG) has called for the firm to explore a sale or list in the US over its “poor” share price.

Sparta Capital Management made the call over frustration about its valuation, despite “many operational achievements” from the Aberdeen-headquartered engineering firm.

A letter to chair Roy Franklin expressed frustration of UK public markets being “unwilling or unable to engage” in the firm’s story, adding that Wood “should undertake a strategic review and actively seek alternative solutions”.

It comes a year after private equity giant Apollo backed out of a takeover of Wood following a series of bids.

Wood, which is a FTSE-250 company, has a share price now well below the 240 pence per share cash bid tabled by Apollo in April 2023 – now “languishing” at around 140p.

Wood shares plunge as Apollo decides against takeover move

In a letter from Sparta Capital Management to Wood chairman Roy Franklin, the investment manager urges Wood to explore a sale or list in the US due to the shares slumping by more than a third over the last 12 months.

Sparta praised Wood’s “many operational achievements” over its corporate strategy announced nearly 18 months ago, but said other methods might be needed to boost the share price.

The investment manager, understood to own around 2% of Wood, said the US is a “logical potential listing venue”, where rivals Jacobs and KBR are publicly traded.

It adds: “We have spoken to many of your existing investors, and there is widespread agreement that something must be done to address the poor share price performance.

“As such, we urge you to conduct a strategic review with an open mind as to the best way to achieve fair value for shareholders. If you conclude that shareholder value will be maximised through a sale of the company, we encourage you to engage with any suitable bidders who may emerge during this process.

“If you conclude that shareholder value will be maximised through a sale of the company, we encourage you to engage with any suitable bidders who may emerge during this process”.

Wood declined to comment.

It comes amid wider frustration over UK listings, with the past and present CEOs of Shell saying the location has seen shares “undervalued” compared to US peers.

Shell is said to be considering a moved listing to the US, sparking concern there could be a wider exodus out of the City of London by peers.

Recommended for you

Tags