Petrobras Management Under Political Attack, CEO Prates Says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Petrobras Management Under Political Attack, CEO Prates Says

By Bloomberg
31/07/2023, 7:34 am
The logo of Brazilian oil company Petrobras over the entrance to its headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
The logo of Brazilian oil company Petrobras over the entrance to its headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Brazil’s oil giant Petrobras was hit by a “rampant” though “ineffective” campaign to destabilize its current management over the last week, Chief Executive Officer Jean Paul Prates said Sunday.

Prates mentioned accusations that the state-owned company hasn’t been emphatic enough in defending the exploratory campaign at Foz do Amazonas basin, in the so-called Equatorial Margin, an offshore region that’s a key part of its business plan.

In May, Brazil’s environmental authority rejected the company’s request to drill its first well in the area.

“As in other matters, people try to create a crisis where there is none,” Prates said on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter. “The project has been emphatically and diligently defended.”

Petrobras is under mounting pressure to tame natural gas prices, as President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva tries to reinvigorate Brazil’s industrial activity.

Prates has clashed with Mines and Energy Minister Alexandre Silveira, who has said the company devotes too much gas to aiding crude production and could lower prices if it managed the resource differently. Last month the company announced a 7.1% price reduction in natural gas that begins in August.

Speculation of possible changes in the company’s management has circulated in local media in the past week.

Brazil’s oil workers union FUP issued a manifest in support of Prates, including changes to the company’s fuel-pricing policy and the halt of a divestment program.

The document says the CEO and its board have been under constant attack from opponents who want the return of a policy that was defeated by the ballot box in past presidential elections.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts