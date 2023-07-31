Flynn welcomes reports Sunak to announce carbon capture funding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Flynn welcomes reports Sunak to announce carbon capture funding

By PA
31/07/2023, 7:46 am
© Scott Baxter / DCT MediaStephen Flynn
Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn

The SNP’s Westminster leader has welcomed reports a carbon capture scheme in Scotland is due to get the green light, claiming “now is the time to strike” on the country’s green potential.

Stephen Flynn responded to reports in the Sunday Times that the Prime Minister will announce funding for the Acorn project in St Fergus, near Peterhead, Aberdeenshire, during a visit to the area on Monday.

The project looks to use legacy oil and gas infrastructure to transport and store carbon, and was passed over in 2021 by the UK Government for funding in favour of similar initiatives in the north of England.

Mr Flynn – MP for Aberdeen South – said in a statement: “The SNP has, for decades now, led the charge on demanding investment for carbon capture and storage in the north-east.

“Any investment is, of course, welcome. However, the UK Government has taken Scotland down this path before – and failed to deliver every single time, leaving Scotland’s green energy future in jeopardy. This cannot happen again.

There can be no more broken promises or delays. Now is the time to strike on Scotland’s green energy potential.

“Having raked in more than £400 billion from Scotland’s natural resources, it’s high time the Tories gave back as it is becoming abundantly clear that our energy-rich country is being failed by Westminster governments far removed from the needs of the Scottish people.”

Mr Flynn added that “with the full powers of independence”, Scotland could control its own energy policy, adding: “We have the energy – we just need the power.”

Scottish Tory MP David Duguid – whose Banff and Buchan Coast constituency includes the Acorn project – also welcomed the reports.

“The confirmation of the Scottish Cluster selection for Track 2 validates what I have been saying all along – despite the constant negativity from the SNP who have tried to play divisive political games throughout this process,” he said.

“Their constant downplaying of this project, even predicting that it might never happen, has only served to potentially put off investors.

“It has always been a question of when, not if.”

The Scottish Greens – the SNP’s partners in government – said while there is a place for carbon capture and storage, it is “no substitute” for investment in renewables.

“It must not be used as a justification for more North Sea drilling, which will have a devastating impact on our environment and take us even closer to climate breakdown,” the party’s climate spokesman Mark Ruskell said.

“We cannot wholly rely on a delayed and still largely unproven technology to meet climate targets. So far, CCS has overpromised and underperformed.

“Carbon capture technology can’t deal with emissions from vehicle engines or gas boilers and it must not be used as an excuse to approve Rosebank or any other new oil and gas field which we cannot afford to burn.

“We don’t have time to wait. Irrespective of what is announced, it must not divert our attention from the urgent and immediate need to invest in cost-effective renewable energy solutions.”

