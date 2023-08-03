Customers sought for UK’s first off-grid green hydrogen project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Hydrogen / UK

Customers sought for UK’s first off-grid green hydrogen project

By Andrew Dykes
03/08/2023, 3:02 pm
© EmecEuropean Marine Energy Centre (Emec)'s mobile hydrogen refuelling solution.
One of the UK’s first commercial green hydrogen projects is seeking buyers for hydrogen supplies beginning in 2025.

Developer Renantis – formerly Falck Renewables – is behind plans to build a new 2.5-MW scheme in Knockshinnoch near New Cumnock in Ayrshire, and is already looking for customers.

The project will see wind turbines installed alongside a battery, that will be directly connected to an electrolyser to produce fuel-cell grade hydrogen.

The compressed hydrogen is expected to be stored on site before being transferred to mobile trailers to power transport, as well as other hydrogen applications.

Renantis, the global renewable energy developer and operator, is leading the development of the project in partnership with hydrogen systems manufacturer Logan Energy and HIVE Hydrogen, a hydrogen project and supply chain developer.

The project was one of a select few projects awarded a UK Government grant through the Net Zero Hydrogen Fund earlier this year.

Potential buyers are being offered access to green hydrogen once the project begins production, expected in summer 2025. Firms were advised to register interest via public contracts depending on whether they are based in Scotland or England.

Customers interested in commercial discussions were advised they should have prospective demand volumes of up to six tonnes of hydrogen per week.

Renantis expects output from the site to be used by transport firms and local authorities to power hydrogen trucks and buses – also enabling them to claim Renewable Transport Fuel Certificates.

Industrial processes, such as those used in manufacturing, could also benefit, replacing fossil fuel energy or existing fossil-intensive feedstocks with green hydrogen.

Renantis’ hydrogen lead Stefano Socci said: “Green hydrogen has the potential to play a significant role in the UK’s future energy mix, which is why projects like this are so important.

“The sector is still in its infancy and there are many challenges to be overcome, but this project is at the vanguard of how green hydrogen could be produced and used locally without the need for a grid connection.

“By opening discussions with potential customers who share our vision of a completely renewable future, we move another step closer to producing green hydrogen at a scale which not only has commercial benefit for all parties but helps to decarbonise the energy sector over the long-term.”

The scheme is the latest in a series of hydrogen-based hub projects around Scotland, including developments by H2Green in Inverness, the BP-led hydrogen hub in Aberdeen and a 10MW facility in Stirling.

