Trade body working to find ‘sustainable approach’ to North Sea helicopter contracts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Trade body working to find ‘sustainable approach’ to North Sea helicopter contracts

By Ryan Duff
07/08/2023, 7:00 am
An offshore worker boarding an OHS helicopter
A Babcock, now known as OHS, operated S92

As Offshore Helicopter Services announces job cuts trade body, Offshore Energies UK, says it encourages firms to “adopt a sustainable approach” to aviation contracts.

Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) said it “addressed the issue of tight margins” before Offshore Helicopter Services (OHS) announced it was making job cuts.

OHS announced that it would be reducing staff levels and carrying out a review of its equipment requirements due to a “tough economic climate, as well as the fallout from Government decisions around the windfall tax, and lower than normal client activity levels.”

Director of Air & Sea, Steve Robertson, explained that OHS is not the only helicopter operator wrestling with a tough economic climate.

He explained that around “2% of overall offshore operational spending” goes to offshore helicopters, and the market continues “to squeeze the companies providing this mission-critical and safety-critical service.”

Graham Skinner, health and safety manager at OEUK, told Energy Voice: “OEUK addressed the issue of tight margins and challenging economic conditions at our Aviation Seminar in June, and we have been working with members and helicopter operators to ensure that procurement managers adopt a sustainable approach when arranging aviation contracts.”

Following OEUK’s Aviation Seminar, Mr Skinner has been working with IOGP’s Aviation Subcommittee to bring its procurement management work in line with OEUK’s supply chain principles.

Earlier this year, the trade body also attended a procurement manager meeting hosted by HeliOffshore in which its “Procurement Principles were recognised as good practice that should be adopted,” OEUK said.

Safety concerns rise surrounding North Sea flight safety

After the news broke on Tuesday that the North Sea helicopter operator was experiencing “lower than normal client activity levels,” one Energy Voice reader got in touch to raise concerns.

The reader, who wished to remain anonymous, explained that the sector risks a “degradation of safety” as firms compete in a “race to the bottom” to be the cheapest provider of offshore flights.

Offhsore Helicopter Services aircraft in Aberdeen © DCT Media/ Chris Sumner
An H175 helicopter at Babcock’s hangar in Aberdeen.

Mr Skinner said: “Helicopter transportation is a safety-critical service and our industry, helicopter operators, its regulators and other key stakeholders make considerable efforts to ensure that journeys are accident-free and that operations are sustainable.”

Following its event in June, OEUK has been “Promoting greater awareness of OEUK’s Supply Chain Principles, which comprise a set of 10 commercial behaviours developed by the industry to promote continuous improvement,” says the organisation’s health and safety manager.

He added: “They cover key areas including timely payment of suppliers, clarity regarding contractual terms and conditions and the need for certainty regarding future work opportunities.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts