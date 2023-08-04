OPEC+ panel stays the course as Saudis extend oil supply cuts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

OPEC+ panel stays the course as Saudis extend oil supply cuts

By Bloomberg
04/08/2023, 1:27 pm Updated: 04/08/2023, 4:45 pm
© BloombergOPEC+ oil supply cuts
An OPEC sign hangs outside the OPEC Secretariat ahead of the 171st Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) meeting in Vienna, Austria, on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016. Photographer: Akos Stiller/Bloomberg

OPEC+ signaled it will stay the course as group leader Saudi Arabia extends a production cut aimed at shoring up global oil markets.

A monitoring committee comprising the kingdom and other key OPEC+ nations recommended no changes to the coalition’s supply policy at an online meeting on Friday, according to a delegate, who asked not to be named because the information was private.

Riyadh announced on Thursday that it will extend a unilateral cutback of 1 million barrels a day into September — and potentially deepen the reduction after that — to support a fragile market. Crude prices are trading near a three-month high above $85 a barrel in London, yet fears over China’s economic rebound cloud the demand outlook.

Major consuming nations have criticized the Saudis for constricting output when oil markets are already on track to tighten significantly, warning that a renewed inflationary spike would inflict more pain on consumers.

The kingdom is getting some assistance from fellow OPEC+ member Russia, which is finally delivering on pledges to curb its supplies. Moscow announced on Thursday it will also continue export restraints into September, but taper them slightly to 300,000 barrels a day.

The current effort is largely confined to the two OPEC+ leaders: several other nations among the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its partners are pumping below their assigned quotas and unable to cut further, plagued by inadequate investment and political instability.

Defending the oil market has come at a cost for the Saudis, requiring them to slash output to a two-year low near 9 million barrels a day. The kingdom suffered the sharpest downgrade to economic growth projections by the International Monetary Fund, which sees the country expanding by just 1.9% this year, a fraction of its performance in 2022.

The full 23-nation OPEC+ alliance is due to meet in late November.

