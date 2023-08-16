BP-owned Stryde toasts record-breaking revenue on new energy developments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

BP-owned Stryde toasts record-breaking revenue on new energy developments

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
16/08/2023, 3:14 pm Updated: 16/08/2023, 3:14 pm
A seismic survey firm owned by supermajor BP (LON: BP) has made a record start to 2023, posting its strongest-ever revenue in both quarters.

London-headquartered Stryde recorded a 100% increase in turnover, compared with the corresponding period in 2022.

The jump has been driven by a growth in new energy markets, as well as a boost in oil and gas exploration surveys.

Stryde’s technology has now been used in 42 countries around the globe and helps organisations to acquire subsurface data “faster, and more cost-effectively”.

Through its creation of the “world’s smallest seismic sensors”, the firm is able to offer services to a range of industries, including the swelling renewables sector.

Now in its fifth year of operation, Stryde has expanded significantly with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 149% between 2020 and 2022.

Company chief executive Mike Popham said: “I’m very pleased to be sharing the exceptionally strong start to 2023 that STRYDE has enjoyed.

“Revenue has been made up this year by a diverse and wide range of customers. While our first two years of trading saw STRYDE predominantly used in established sectors, like oil and gas, our game-changing technology has opened up new opportunities for the renewables sector, with over 65% of our projects in 2023 being from outside of oil and gas.”

That includes several geothermal projects in Europe and Saudi Arabia, as well as CCS developments in the USA, civil engineering surveys in the Middle East, and mining projects in Australia.

Mr Popham added: “Until recently, seismic data was seen as an exclusive product of the oil and gas industry, due to the significant CAPEX and OPEX costs associated with acquiring the data. However, with the introduction of miniature, low-cost seismic imaging technology, STRYDE enables high-density seismic data to be acquired at pace, and to be affordable for emerging renewable energy industries.

“I’m thrilled to be supporting these rapidly growing industries, where STRYDE can help the energy industry drive towards a net zero future.”

In support of its continued expansion Stryde has added ten fresh faces to its team this year, bringing its total global headcount to over 70.

“Our innovative solutions have propelled us to be the leading supplier of onshore nodal technology by volume, markedly growing market share across the globe,” Mr Popham added.

“The first half of 2023 has seen us enable over 40 seismic surveys, a record high for the company, and also included our 25th geothermal project since formation. This signals a strong forecast for the renewable energy exploration market, and we are exceptionally well-placed for its continued growth.”

