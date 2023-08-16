Orsted shelves Gigastack UK hydrogen project at world’s largest wind farm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Hydrogen / UK

Orsted shelves Gigastack UK hydrogen project at world’s largest wind farm

Meanwhile, the location of a ‘world first’ floating wind hydrogen demonstrator project off Aberdeen may also be in doubt.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
16/08/2023, 8:08 pm Updated: 16/08/2023, 8:10 pm
Orsted (CPH: ORSTED) and Phillips 66 have put their Gigastack green hydrogen project at Hornsea 2, the world’s largest wind farm, on pause.

The pair said they’ve made a joint decision to withdraw funding from the UK Government Hydrogen Business Model (HMB) process, which is aimed at getting the first gigawatt of low-carbon hydrogen projects in construction or operating by 2025.

Gigastack, in the Humber, would have used a 100 megawatt (MW) electrolyser from ITM power, supplied by electricity from Hornsea 2, to deliver green hydrogen to the Phillips 66 Humber refinery.

It would have been a blueprint for scaling up electrolyser technology in the UK.

But Orsted and Phillips 66 said “further project maturation together with supply chain development” is needed.

Gigastack hydrogen on hold

A spokesperson said: “We have made a joint decision to withdraw our bid from the funding process and pause the Gigastack project.

“We’re proud of the huge amount of work we have done to date to accelerate the deployment of green hydrogen, demonstrating both the potential to integrate with offshore wind energy, and the use of hydrogen to refuel critical national infrastructure.

“Phillips 66 Limited and Orsted believe that further project maturation together with supply chain development is required to unlock maximum potential of this world-scale electrolytic hydrogen project.

“We will continue to work with the governments of the UK, industry and stakeholders to help realise the enormous potential of green hydrogen.”

It comes after ITM was awarded a £9.3m government contract to accelerate the Gigastack project last year.

The development had been hoped to tackle regulatory, commercial and technical challenges in hydrogen production.

ERM Dolphyn withdraws bid – demonstrator site to shift

Alongside Gigastack, ERM Dolphyn – a floating wind to green hydrogen project which had been eyeing the coast of Aberdeen for its first phase – has also withdrawn its bid for its Phase 1 demonstrator.

It will instead seek funding for a later, larger scale project.

However it leaves questinos on the phase 1 project, mooted for north-east Scotland.

ERM said it will be “moving the location of the demonstrator to a site that will allow expansion at a single location”.

The company has been asked to confirm where that will be, and whether the UK North Sea is on the cards for that “world-first” project.

In its initial statement, ERM said it is advancing discussions for commercial scale projects off Scotland in the North Sea as well as the Celtic Sea off Wales and areas off Ireland.

Explaining in its initial statement, ERM said, in collaboration with the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) it has withdrawn funding for the single-unit demonstrator to instead focus on funding for a larger, multi-unit development.

“Dolphyn will focus now on an opportunity to advance the Dolphyn demonstrator within a larger commercial scale project, where the demonstrator forms phase 1 of the roll-out.

“To facilitate this accelerated approach, we will be moving the location of the demonstrator to a site that will allow expansion at a single location.”

17 project bids invited

HBM is a subsidy, to be awarded in Q4 of this year, with a view to the first becoming operational in 2025.

It’s aimed to help get 10GW of low carbon hydrogen generation by 2030 going in the UK, with the first 1GW in construction or operational by 2025.

This first round has invited 17 projects, totalling 262 MW, into negotiations for funding. Another round is due to launch Q4 of this year, with awards of up to 750MW of capacity in early 2025.

The 17 projects which have been invited to make funding bids are below.

