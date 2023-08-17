Hundreds of workers down tools at Mossmorran over safety concerns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hundreds of workers down tools at Mossmorran over safety concerns

By Ryan Duff
17/08/2023, 3:39 pm Updated: 17/08/2023, 4:55 pm
Smoke pouring out of the Mossmorran petrochemical plant in Fife. Steve Brown / DCT Media
Unite the Union has announced that 200 of its members working at Exxon Mobil’s (NYSE:XOM) Mossmorran petrochemical plant have withdrawn their labour over health and safety concerns.

The workers downed tools on Tuesday following “warning signals and procedures not being in full working operation across the plant,” Unite claims.

The union says that its members were not made aware of these issues “or any procedures put in place to protect them.”

It is a legal requirement to have these signals in the event of leakages, blasts or exposure to hazardous materials and chemicals at spaces like the petrochemical plant in Fife.

Due to the seriousness of these claims, Unite is calling for the UK’s Health and Safety Executive (HSE) to “immediately investigate”.

When asked about the situation a HSE spokesman told Energy Voice: “We are aware of safety-related concerns being raised by union and employee representatives onsite.

“We are now making enquiries with the site operator.”

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham commented: “Our members will be receiving their union’s unflinching support.”

Safety issues ‘have been ongoing for around a year’

The trade union is sharing worker reports that the alarm systems have not been operational for “over a year” without staff being notified.

Bob MacGregor, Unite industrial officer, said: “This is not an isolated incident, these safety breaches and failings have been ongoing for around a year and nothing to date has been resolved.”

“That’s why Unite is calling for the Health and Safety Executive to urgently intervene due to the seriousness of the claims, and the chequered history of the plant.”

fife gas flare © Supplied by System
Flaring at Mossmorran.

Members of the union have withdrawn labour under the terms of UK legislation, Employment Rights Act 1996 Section 44 and 100.

Unite’s members at ExxonMobil’s plant are employed on construction engineering maintenance contracts and they are split between the following contractors: Altrad, Bilfinger, and Kaefer.

Mr MacGregor added: “Unite’s members working for Altrad, Bilfinger, and Kaefer at the Mossmorran plant are rightly furious at potentially being exposed to dangerous chemicals due to failings in the plant’s safety procedures.”

‘Unite will robustly defend the legal right of our members’

However, ExxonMobil and the contractors are to date, refusing to pay the workers following the withdrawal of labour under the legislation’s terms.

Sharon Graham added: “Unite will robustly defend the legal right of our members to withdraw their labour over health and safety concerns at ExxonMobil’s Mossmorran plant.

“It is completely unacceptable that the company and the various contractors on site are refusing to pay our members their wages.”

An ExxonMobil spokesman responded: “We are aware of unofficial action instigated by a small number of individuals employed by contracting companies on our site.

“There is no impact on our operations, which continue as normal.

“Fife Ethylene Plant operates in full compliance with approved site safety standards and procedures.”

