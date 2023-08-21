3T Energy lands seven-figure training contract with Wales & West Utilities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

3T Energy lands seven-figure training contract with Wales & West Utilities

By Ryan Duff
21/08/2023, 7:00 am Updated: 21/08/2023, 10:00 am
Trainees being put through their paces in the pool at the Survivex centre
Trainees being put through their paces in the pool at the Survivex centre

The AIS Survivex parent company, 3T Energy Group has secured a three-year deal worth seven figures with the gas distribution firm Wales & West Utilities.

The training company will supply Wales & West Utilities’ 1,900 employees with workforce management solutions throughout the duration of the contract.

AIS Survivex, 3T Energy’s utility training business, Utilities Construction Training (UCT) and software and technology firm, 3t Transform, will all work with the utility firm under the agreement.

Head of renewables skills for AIS Survivex, Charlie Guthrie, said: “Winning this contract is fantastic news and represents a significant strategic step forward as our first truly integrated contract combining the expertise of AIS Survivex, UCT and 3t Transform.

“AIS Survivex has more than a decade of experience delivering training for high-risk, compliance-led industries such as oil and gas and renewables and UCT is one of only a handful of providers to offer training across the entire utility sector and is unique in delivering apprenticeships to new utility industry entrants.”

© Supplied by Kenny Elrick/ DC Tho
Charlie Guthrie, Head of Renewables at AIS Survivex.

The deal also covers 3t Transform’s cloud-based training management platform and digital learning technologies such as eLearning. Through this 3T Energy looks to utilise technologies such as virtual reality and gamified learning in the future.

Mr Guthrie added: “3t Transform is also market-leading having won a number of awards for its innovative workforce management software and digital learning solutions.

“Together we will focus carefully on providing a complete workforce development package with technology-driven solutions to ensure we maximise efficiencies for the team at Wales & West Utilities.”

Wales & West Utilities operates the gas distribution network for 2.5m homes and businesses and more than 7.5m people across Wales and South West England.

Rhiannon Williams from Wales and West Utilities commented: “Following an extensive tender process, we are delighted to award our provision of training services contract to AIS Survivex.

“The Group demonstrated an in-depth understanding of our needs and offered flexible and innovative solutions which will help our workforce operate at the very highest levels of safety, competency, and efficiency.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts