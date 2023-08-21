3T Energy lands seven-figure training contract with Wales & West Utilities

The AIS Survivex parent company, 3T Energy Group has secured a three-year deal worth seven figures with the gas distribution firm Wales & West Utilities.

The training company will supply Wales & West Utilities’ 1,900 employees with workforce management solutions throughout the duration of the contract.

AIS Survivex, 3T Energy’s utility training business, Utilities Construction Training (UCT) and software and technology firm, 3t Transform, will all work with the utility firm under the agreement.

Head of renewables skills for AIS Survivex, Charlie Guthrie, said: “Winning this contract is fantastic news and represents a significant strategic step forward as our first truly integrated contract combining the expertise of AIS Survivex, UCT and 3t Transform.

“AIS Survivex has more than a decade of experience delivering training for high-risk, compliance-led industries such as oil and gas and renewables and UCT is one of only a handful of providers to offer training across the entire utility sector and is unique in delivering apprenticeships to new utility industry entrants.”

The deal also covers 3t Transform’s cloud-based training management platform and digital learning technologies such as eLearning. Through this 3T Energy looks to utilise technologies such as virtual reality and gamified learning in the future.

Mr Guthrie added: “3t Transform is also market-leading having won a number of awards for its innovative workforce management software and digital learning solutions.

“Together we will focus carefully on providing a complete workforce development package with technology-driven solutions to ensure we maximise efficiencies for the team at Wales & West Utilities.”

Wales & West Utilities operates the gas distribution network for 2.5m homes and businesses and more than 7.5m people across Wales and South West England.

Rhiannon Williams from Wales and West Utilities commented: “Following an extensive tender process, we are delighted to award our provision of training services contract to AIS Survivex.

“The Group demonstrated an in-depth understanding of our needs and offered flexible and innovative solutions which will help our workforce operate at the very highest levels of safety, competency, and efficiency.”