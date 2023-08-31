Islandmagee gas storage project can proceed, court rules

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Islandmagee gas storage project can proceed, court rules

By Andrew Dykes
31/08/2023, 12:07 pm
gas storage project
The Islandmagee gas storage project

Developers of a major gas storage project in Northern Ireland have claimed victory after a judicial review rules in favour of the scheme.

Project backer Harland & Wolff (AIM:HARL) confirmed on Thursday that a High Court in Belfast had ruled in favour of the plans at Islandmagee, after a challenge was lodged last year by local campaigners.

No Gas Caverns and Friends of the Earth NI had initiated the review, seeking to overturn the decision of former Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs [DAERA] minister Edwin Poots to authorise the construction of the development.

The four-day hearing began in May, with final results issued on 31 August.

The £450m project – the only large-scale gas storage project on the island of Ireland – aims to store gas within seven salt caverns approximately 1,500m beneath Larne Lough, near Ballylumford.

Capable of storing up to 500 million cubic metres, the facility would hold enough gas to provide security of supply for up to 14 days, developers say.

Approval and licensing for Islandmagee was granted in 2021, however challenges have held up progress.

Studies have also indicated the facility could be used for hydrogen storage, though further investment in excess of around £160m would be required.

Yet opponents contend that excavation of the caverns would result in hypersaline salt and chemicals being discharged into the sea in a protected marine area near Islandmagee, creating a “dead zone” where no marine life could survive.

In a short statement issued to investors H&W said the company would “assess this judgement in detail” and consider the appropriate next steps, factoring in the findings of the judgement and the interests of its stakeholders.

It expects to make a further announcement on the plans “in due course.”

Campaign ‘far from over’

Opponents said they would consider the judgement before deciding the next steps in their campaign.

Friends of the Earth Northern Ireland director, James Orr, said: “This is an incredibly disappointing judgement for our environment and the local community who have fought so tirelessly against this hugely destructive scheme.

“This project will have a devastating impact on the local environment and wildlife, and significantly increase Northern Ireland’s contribution to the climate crisis.

“But the campaign against these gas caverns is far from over. Our lawyers will carefully consider this judgement before deciding our next steps against this reckless development.

“The companies behind this project are on the wrong side of history. In the midst of a climate emergency, we should be seizing the huge economic benefits that come from focussing on energy efficiency and renewable power – not prioritising more costly and polluting fossil fuel schemes.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts