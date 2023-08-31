Equinor awards £291m worth in contracts for two rigs in Norway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Norway

Equinor awards £291m worth in contracts for two rigs in Norway

By Ryan Duff
31/08/2023, 1:18 pm Updated: 31/08/2023, 1:19 pm
well slot drilling north sea
The COSL Innovator rig.

Equinor has signed two deals with COSL Offshore Management to use the COSLPromoter and COSLInnovator rigs in Norwegian waters worth £291 million.

Equinor says the value of the contract includes running of casing, remote-operated vehicle (ROV), offshore waste management and cement unit maintenance.

Mobilisation and demobilisation fees are also included.

The COSLPromoter is already under contract with Equinor and the new agreement will kick in Q1 2025.

The new contract will be in place for a year, however, it has the option to expand by a further four years.

The COSLInnovator is contracted for two years, starting in the second quarter of 2025, and the contract includes options for a further three years.

‘Creating value on the Norwegian continental shelf’

The Norwegian operator says that both of COSL Offshore Management’s rigs have been upgraded with energy efficiency measures and work processes to reduce emissions from operations.

Mette H. Ottøy, chief procurement officer at Equinor said: “We plan to drill many production and exploration wells in the years to come.

“We are pleased to secure rig capacity which will enable us to deliver on our high ambitions.

“We signed a master frame agreement with COSL some years ago, and these contracts underline our commitment to continue working together creating value on the Norwegian continental shelf.”

Equinor’s senior vice president for drilling and well, Erik G. Kirkemo, added: “We have worked with COSL for many years, and we know these rigs well.

“The rigs have been upgraded with structural reinforcements and updated operational procedures to improve safety during operations in harsh weather conditions.

“COSL has demonstrated a good safety and performance culture over the years working together with us, and we expect safe and efficient operations in the years to come.

“We have seen a significant reduction in fuel consumption and emissions from COSL over the last years, and we are pleased that their development is aligned with our strategy.”

