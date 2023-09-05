Turnover of UK energy chiefs an ‘absolute disgrace’, says former minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Turnover of UK energy chiefs an ‘absolute disgrace’, says former minister

By Hamish Penman
05/09/2023, 2:41 pm
The three MP's that have been in charge of UK energy over the last 12 months: (L to R) Grant Shapps, Claire Coutinho, and Jacob Rees-Mogg.

A former UK Government minister has taken the current regime to task for repeatedly changing who is in charge of the energy brief.

Brian Wilson described the “churn” of MPs in post as an “absolute disgrace”, arguing that energy is too important an area to be at the whim of reshuffles.

It was announced last week that, as part of a wider cabinet reorganisation, Grant Shapps would be stepping down as energy secretary.

Former-children’s minister Claire Coutinho has been appointed to the role, marking the third MP to hold the office in less than a year.

‘A lack of respect’

“To have an industry as important as this, which is just a by-product of reshuffles – and sometime you get half decent one, and sometimes you get one who isn’t interested – it’s a lack of respect,” Mr Wilson told an Offshore Europe working lunch on Tuesday.

Brian Wilson

He added: “I used to come to these events when I was a minister, and I was always really conscious of how people felt disrespected by the fact that ministers came and went.

“Industry would spend so much time explaining, teaching and educating ministers, and then they were gone like that, often for no good reason.

“One piece of advice to an incoming Labour government, is give someone the remit for five years, and if they’re useless after two then get rid of them.

“But the principle is that you give them long enough to learn a very complex subject, and to make decision that are based on learnings. For something that is as complex and important as energy, that’s really important.”

Mr Wilson served as a Labour MP for 18 years and held five Ministerial posts, including two years as the minister for industry and energy.

During his tenure he was a strong supporter of renewable energy, including nuclear power, and advocated for a balanced supply featuring numerous sources.

Thoughts on a net zero referendum

He was also asked about his thoughts on whether there should be a referendum on the UK’s plans to become net zero by 2050.

Rishi Sunak recently snubbed calls for a vote on the matter, amid anti-green energy pressure from the likes of Nigel Farage.

“I generally don’t think there should be referendums on anything,” Mr Wilson said wryly, before adding “but there certainly shouldn’t be one on net zero, because it’s an impossible problem to vote on – it has 1000 different strands.

“There is also a fair chance the public would vote against it, but it just doesn’t lend itself to a referendum because, more than any other policy areas, you need leadership, not populist voices.”

