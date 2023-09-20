More than 100 Angus workers move to new firm after Baker Hughes sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More than 100 Angus workers move to new firm after Baker Hughes sale

The oil and gas company has stressed it remains committed to Montrose despite the move, which it said was taken after an “extensive review”.
By Gavin Harper
20/09/2023, 2:31 pm
More than 100 Baker Hughes workers will transfer to the new owners

Major Angus employer Baker Hughes has sold part of its operation in Montrose for an undisclosed sum.

The oil and gas firm, which has two sites in the town, has sold its 8,000 square metre machining facility at Brent Avenue to AME International.

As part of the deal, a total of 118 staff will transfer to AME – a supplier to US-headquartered Baker Hughes. They were informed of the decision on Wednesday morning.

The Brent Avenue site is one of two operated by Baker Hughes in Montrose. It also has a 35-acre site on Charleton Road.

That includes a £31 million subsea centre of excellence which opened in 2019.

Baker Hughes ‘committed to Montrose’

Romain Chambault, head of subsea projects and services at Baker Hughes, said the decision to sell came after an “extensive review of operations”.

He said it would help the business “meet the standards of our customers, optimise our business to meet future energy demands and position for a just transition.”

Mr Chambault said despite the sale, Baker Hughes remains committed to Montrose.

He said: “Baker Hughes will retain all other parts of its Montrose operation, which is recognised as one of the most advanced and innovative centres of its kind in the world.

“We will continue to invest in growing the skills of our existing and future workforce at Montrose to develop the pioneering digital manufacturing environment demanded by an ever-evolving energy sector.

“We remain committed to the region and the wider North Sea as the energy transition continues.

“By taking a long-term strategic view of the machining facility at Brent Avenue, we have ensured our people have a bright future in the energy sector.

“This move provides job security, ensures a just transition for our people and leverages their skills for new energy frontiers.”

AME wants Montrose acquisition to ‘underline industry position’

Steven Toy, chairman and chief executive of AME International (UK) Limited, said the acquisition would allow the business to further enhance its presence in the industry.

The Singapore-based company is a leading global turnkey manufacturer.

It has customers across many industries, including oil and gas, marine offshore, semiconductor, aerospace and construction.

Baker Hughes at Charleton Road, Montrose

Mr Toy, who founded the business in 1996, said: “As a global strategic partner working with many major clients in the energy and other sectors, this additional facility will allow us to further enhance our presence and underline our position within the industry.

“By adding this machining facility in the UK, we will enhance our value proposition to new and existing customers across the region and expand our corporate horizons.

“The state-of-the-art machining facility available at Brent Avenue and the expertise of the team already on site will grant us access to an extended range of resources, including advanced machinery and equipment.

“This will enable us to augment our capabilities and take on more complex projects which will deepen existing relationships.

“It will also assist in fulfilling our ambitions to evolve into new areas such as renewable energy thanks to the capacity for precision machining.”

