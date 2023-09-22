Clipper South platform celebrates producing 200 billion cubic feet of gas.

INEOS has taken to social media to celebrate its Clipper South platform hitting the milestone of producing 200 billion cubic feet of gas following 11 years of production.

The firm said it was “thrilled to announce”the landmark, adding that it takes “immense pride” in what the platform has achieved.

INEOS wrote on LinkedIn: “We are thrilled to announce that our Clipper South platform in the UK North Sea reached a significant milestone this week, producing 200 billion cubic feet of gas from the reservoir.

“This accomplishment is a testament to our team’s dedication and hard work.”

© Supplied by INEOS

The INEOS-operated platform achieved first gas in August 2012 under the German energy firm RWE.

Clipper South stands 62 miles east of the Lincolnshire coast and at the time of first gas was estimated to have 29million barrels of oil equivalent recoverable resources.

The Clipper hub

In 2018, Shell brought natural gas from the Ineos and Spirit Energy-owend Clipper South field into the UK natural gas network via its Clipper hub in the Southern North Sea.

According to Spirit Energy Clipper South an estimated cessation of production (COP) date of 2028/29.

In early 2022 Shell announced plans to offer its 50% stake in a cluster of fields in the Clipper hub amongst others.

© Wood

Earlier this year Shell looked to offload its stakes in a number of its gas fields in the North Sea with the the Clipper field being amongst those up for sale.

Shell confirmed in August that Perenco, Ithaca Energy and Viaro Energy had bid for a package of UK assets that includes the Leman Alpha hub, the Clipper field and the Bacton gas terminal.

£62 million investment

The same year Shell brought Clipper South gas to the national grid a £62 million project to re-route gas from the Clipper South was completed.

A new export had to be found following the closure of the Theddlethorpe Gas Terminal, Lincolnshire, in October 2018.

A new subsea pipeline and equipment were built as part of the re-routing project.

Last year Kent was awarded a three-year framework contract to monitor the structural integrity of Ineos’ Southern North Sea assets.

This included the management of the Breagh Alpha and Clipper South offshore platforms.

‘One of the lowest carbon intensities in the UK’

INEOS said: “We take immense pride in the fact that our unattended platforms have achieved one of the lowest carbon intensities in the UK, as well as an outstanding safety record.

“The produced gas goes straight into the UK gas grid, meeting the needs of customers in the UK.”

A final investment decision (FID) was made on the asset in 2010 and it stands in a water depth of around 69 feet (21 metres).

Clipper South is located in blocks 48/19 and 48/20 of the Southern North Sea.

Ineos began building its North Sea portfolio in 2015, buying 12 UK North Sea fields from Dea, the German-based oil and gas firm owned by the Russian oligarch-backed LetterOne Group.

This deal included INEOS picking up stakes in the platform that is now celebrating the production of 200 billion cubic feet of gas from its reservoir.