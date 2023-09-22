Clipper South platform celebrates producing 200 billion cubic feet of gas.

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Clipper South platform celebrates producing 200 billion cubic feet of gas

By Ryan Duff
22/09/2023, 3:05 pm
The Clipper South unmanned platform

INEOS has taken to social media to celebrate its Clipper South platform hitting the milestone of producing 200 billion cubic feet of gas following 11 years of production.

The firm said it was “thrilled to announce”the landmark, adding that it takes “immense pride” in what the platform has achieved.

INEOS wrote on LinkedIn: “We are thrilled to announce that our Clipper South platform in the UK North Sea reached a significant milestone this week, producing 200 billion cubic feet of gas from the reservoir.

“This accomplishment is a testament to our team’s dedication and hard work.”

Clipper South platform celebrates producing 200 billion cubic feet of gas.

The INEOS-operated platform achieved first gas in August 2012 under the German energy firm RWE.

Clipper South stands 62 miles east of the Lincolnshire coast and at the time of first gas was estimated to have 29million barrels of oil equivalent recoverable resources.

The Clipper hub

In 2018, Shell brought natural gas from the Ineos and Spirit Energy-owend Clipper South field into the UK natural gas network via its Clipper hub in the Southern North Sea.

According to Spirit Energy Clipper South an estimated cessation of production (COP) date of 2028/29.

In early 2022 Shell announced plans to offer its 50% stake in a cluster of fields in the Clipper hub amongst others.

Shell Wood NAM © Wood
The Shell Clipper asset

Earlier this year Shell looked to offload its stakes in a number of its gas fields in the North Sea with the the Clipper field being amongst those up for sale.

Shell confirmed in August that Perenco, Ithaca Energy and Viaro Energy had bid for a package of UK assets that includes the Leman Alpha hub, the Clipper field and the Bacton gas terminal.

£62 million investment

The same year Shell brought Clipper South gas to the national grid a £62 million project to re-route gas from the Clipper South was completed.

A new export had to be found following the closure of the Theddlethorpe Gas Terminal, Lincolnshire, in October 2018.

A new subsea pipeline and equipment were built as part of the re-routing project.

Last year Kent was awarded a three-year framework contract to monitor the structural integrity of Ineos’ Southern North Sea assets.

This included the management of the Breagh Alpha and Clipper South offshore platforms.

‘One of the lowest carbon intensities in the UK’

INEOS said: “We take immense pride in the fact that our unattended platforms have achieved one of the lowest carbon intensities in the UK, as well as an outstanding safety record.

“The produced gas goes straight into the UK gas grid, meeting the needs of customers in the UK.”

A final investment decision (FID) was made on the asset in 2010 and it stands in a water depth of around 69 feet (21 metres).

Clipper South is located in blocks 48/19 and 48/20 of the Southern North Sea.

Ineos began building its North Sea portfolio in 2015, buying 12 UK North Sea fields from Dea, the German-based oil and gas firm owned by the Russian oligarch-backed LetterOne Group.

This deal included INEOS picking up stakes in the platform that is now celebrating the production of 200 billion cubic feet of gas from its reservoir.

