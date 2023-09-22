London activists protest oil conference during Guard procession

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

London activists protest oil conference during Guard procession

By Andrew Dykes
22/09/2023, 3:21 pm
© Fossil Free LondonFossil Free London draped two banners over Wellington Arch, near Buckingham Palace, during the Changing of the Guard procession demanding "oily money out of our city".
Campaigners unveiled banners during the Changing of the Guard procession on Friday in protest against a major oil and gas conference held next month.

Fossil Free London draped two banners over Wellington Arch, near Buckingham Palace, during the Changing of the Guard procession demanding “oily money out of our city”.

The formal ceremony, held every other day, occurs as the group of soldiers currently protecting Buckingham Palace are replaced by a new cohort.

The action comes ahead of the Energy Intelligence Forum event, one of the largest gatherings of oil and gas executives and financiers. Previously named the ‘Oil & Money’ conference, it takes place from 17th–19th October Intercontinental Hotel on Park Lane – just a few minutes’ walk from Wellington Arch.

Delegates and speakers are set to include UK Energy Minister Graham Stuart, the CEOs of Shell, Equinor, Total, and Saudi Aramco, and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company CEO Sultan Al Jaber.

Al Jaber will also serve as President of the COP28 climate negotiations when the UN conference begins in the UAE at the end of November.

Friday’s stunt is part of a series of smaller protests which activists say are intended to culminate in three days of action to block the summit.

The group recently crashed a speech by Science Minister Michelle Donelan, disrupted Sadler’s Wells ballet and the National Portrait Gallery over their sponsorship arrangements, and dropped a banner off Westminster Bridge.

The Metropolitan Police had no comment on Friday’s protest.

Joanna Warrington of Fossil Free London said: “The bosses of these giant oil companies will be schmoozing with the president of COP28 and the UK’s climate minister at the Oil & Money summit. It’s an oily stitch-up!

“The fossil fuel industry sits at the polluted heart of the climate emergency. We want them and their oily money out.

“Out of our politics. Out of COP28. Out of our lives and futures. That’s why we’re targeting the biggest annual gathering of fossil fuel companies and inviting everyone concerned about the climate emergency to join our disruption at Oily Money Out.”

