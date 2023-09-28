UK’s ‘adverse changes’ in fiscal environment prompt West of Shetland shake up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

UK’s ‘adverse changes’ in fiscal environment prompt West of Shetland shake up

By Ryan Duff
28/09/2023, 7:45 am Updated: 28/09/2023, 2:34 pm
© Supplied by TotalEnergiestotalenergies west shetland
TotalEnergies' Shetland Gas Plant.

Kistos says that ‘adverse changes’ in the fiscal environment within the UK means that TotalEnergies’ Edradour West, rather than Glendronach, is expected to go ahead next in the Greater Laggan Area (GLA).

In the firm’s Interim results for the six months to 30 June 2023, Kistos said: “Cost pressures from suppliers mean that Edradour West, rather than Glendronach, is now anticipated to be the next development in the GLA.”

A  20% partner in the West of Shetland region, Kistos had hoped for both to be sanctioned this year, though TotalEnergies recently said that was “challenging” due to the current fiscal regime – namely the windfall tax.

Kistos claims that when sanctioned the Edradour West development will increase its 2P reserves by 3.8 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe).

In conjunction with an “expected new third-party throughput across the Shetland Gas Plant”, Kistsos claims that Edradour West will extend the life of the existing facilities and “give more certainty to potential future developments such as Glendronach.”

TotalEnergies has been working on the Glendronach and Edradour West projects – the former being a 100 million-barrel discovery.

Despite Kistos previously saying it is “ready to sanction” these projects, TotalEnergies has said: “The current cost environment and the lack of predictability on fiscal terms are making it challenging for final investment decisions to be taken.”

‘Strong financial position’

Kistos (LSE: KIST) acquired a 20% stake in the GLA last year in a deal worth more than $165m.

The firm has previously expected a final investment decision (FID) on Glendronach in the second half of this year.

Andrew Austin, executive chairman of Kistos, said: “We ended the half-year in a strong financial position. Our focus on pursuing value-accretive opportunities to grow the business remains as sharp as ever.

“This was reflected by our entry into Norway in May, acquiring a highly experienced team with a clear path to medium-term growth, providing greater flexibility across three North Sea jurisdictions.

“We have also successfully progressed organic opportunities within our portfolio, such as the upcoming Orion oil project in the Netherlands, where we are progressing through the Concept Select phase, and Edradour West and Glendronach in the UK, where we are assessing development options utilising existing infrastructure to keep costs and the carbon footprint low.”

GLA to learn from the Benriach exploration

Kistos also said learnings from the Benriach exploration will ‘prove useful’ to the GLA.

Despite Benriach proving to be “sub-commercial”, Kistos says that the project was delivered “safely and within budget.”

The firm claims that the data gathered will “prove valuable” as the Greater Laggan Area (GLA) partners consider future developments including Glendronach and potential additional infill wells.

Mr Austin commented: “While the Benriach exploration well did not yield the desired result, it did allow for an extensive data acquisition programme, and we benefitted from enhanced capital allowances under the terms of the UK Government’s EPL.

“The excellent operational and HSE performance of all contractors involved with this well was of particular importance and I thank them again for their efforts in delivering a safe well, ahead of schedule. Looking ahead, we will continue to pursue rapid, disciplined growth both organically and through acquisitions for the benefit of our shareholders.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts