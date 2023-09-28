QE signs $3.9bn deal for 17 Korean LNG carriers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Middle East / LNG

QE signs $3.9bn deal for 17 Korean LNG carriers

As a result of the deal, QE will increase its fleet size from 60 to 77. The company has said more vessels are to come.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
28/09/2023, 9:49 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by QatarEnergyHHI has signed up with QE to build 17 new LNG carriers
QE has signed a deal to secure 17 newbuild LNG carriers Picture shows; QE signs deal for 17 new LNG carriers. Seoul. Supplied by QatarEnergy Date; 27/09/2023

QatarEnergy (QE) has signed a 14.2 billion riyal ($3.9bn) deal with South Korea’s HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI).

QE said the deal covered the construction of 17 LNG carriers. The agreement marks the second of the company’s transportation plans. This will support additional LNG volumes from the North Field expansion and the Golden Pass project.

As a result of the deal, QE will increase its fleet size from 60 to 77. The company has said more vessels are to come.

Minister of State for Energy and president and CEO of QE Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi welcomed the deal. The agreement is “another milestone in our long-term relationship with HD Hyundai Heavy Industries and the Korean shipbuilding industry in general, which is built on the strong and strategic partnership between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Korea.”

Al-Kaabi went to Seoul to sign the agreement. HD Korea Shipbuiliding and Offshore Engineering CEO Ka Sam-hyun signed for the Korean company.

HHI has seen growing appetite for ship building, reporting an increase of 11.5% in the second quarter of the year. As of August, the company had a backlog of 56 LNG carriers, the largest part of its

In 2020, Qatar Petroleum – as it was then – signed a 70bn riyal ($19.2bn) deal with three Korean shipyards: Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME), Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) and HHI. The agreement reserved space for the construction of more than 100 ships, it said at the time.

QE also signed a deal with a Chinese company, Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding Group in 2020. The agreement was the first in support of its North Field expansion, and the first with a Chinese shipbuilder.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts