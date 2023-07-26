Dana Petroleum sets date for end of production at Western Isles FPSO

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Dana Petroleum sets date for end of production at Western Isles FPSO

In its 2022 full-year results the Korea National Oil Corporation-backed operator also gave updates on the Tolmount East project, and how much it paid under the UK Government's windfall tax.
By Hamish Penman
26/07/2023, 7:00 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
Dana Petroleum's Western Isles FPSO is approaching the end of its stay in the Northern North Sea.
Dana Petroleum's Western Isles FPSO is approaching the end of its stay in the Northern North Sea.

Dana Petroleum has set a rough date for the removal of the Western Isles floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) ship.

An agreement with equity partner Neo Energy was reached during Q2 to cease production from the North Sea vessel “on or around” March 31, 2024.

“All the necessary disclosures and paperwork have been submitted to the authorities in the UK to progress to this phase and the appropriate documentation will be prepared as the decommissioning project matures,” Dana said in its full year results for 2022.

It follows the submission of a draft decommissioning plan for the Western Isles FPSO with Offshore Petroleum Regulator for Environment and Decommissioning (OPRED) in February.

In the proposals Dana said work to prepare the floating asset for removal could start as early as Q4 this year, though its ultimate fate is still under wraps.

Designed by Sevan SSP, the Western Isles produces from the Harris and Barra fields around 100 miles east of Shetland in the Northern North Sea.

Dana Petroleum is owned by Korea National Oil Corporation. Pictured is Dana Petroleum’s Western Isles FPSO in the North Sea.

Korea National Oil Corporation-backed Dana has a 77% operated stake in the asset, while the remaining 23% is held by Neo Energy.

According to the group the vessel will be disconnected from its mooring system and risers, before being towed to port for cleaning and/or refurbishment.

From there the vessel, built in 2017, will either be reused or sent to a licensed facility for dismantling and recycling.

“Should no reuse option be identified OPRED will be advised on the fate of the vessel,” Dana stated previously.

A £212m windfall tax hit

The timeline for the removal of the Western Isles vessel was included in the group’s 2022 results, released on Companies House this week.

In the annual report Dana divulged pre-tax profits for the year of £371 million, a huge jump on the £22m recorded in 2021.

Revenue totalled £839, up from £298m the previous year, as the company reaped the benefits of sustained high oil and gas prices.

Triton FPSO Serica © Supplied by Dana Petroleum
The Dana-operated Triton FPSO

The industry’s bountiful takings proved to be a double-edged sword though with the introduction of the government’s energy profits levy.

More commonly known as the North Sea windfall tax, the policy was first unveiled in May 2022, before a doubling down a few months later.

The EPL means oil and gas companies currently have to contend with a headline levy rate of 75%, though there are investment incentives to offset this.

As a result of the policy Dana was hit with an additional windfall tax charge of £212 million for 2022.

Tolmount East to start up at end of the year/early next

The company’s improved results were also the result of production from the Tolmount field, with first gas achieved in April 2022.

Dana is a 50% partner alongside operator Harbour Energy in the Southern North Sea gas development.

Harbour Energy North Sea © Supplied by Harbour Energy
Harbour’s Tolmount platform.

There are plans to develop the region further too through Tolmount East, a tie-back to the existing platform.

Harbour Energy completed a development well at the extension earlier this year, and Dana has now confirmed it is on course to start producing in late Q4 2023, early Q1 2024.

Away from Tolmount Dana has “committed to drilling” two further UK prospects this year – Earn and K2, the latter of which is operated by Ithaca Energy.

