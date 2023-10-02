Looney accused of promoting staff following relationships

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Looney accused of promoting staff following relationships

By Andrew Dykes
02/10/2023, 7:23 am
© Niall Carson/PA WireBernard Looney, Chief Executive Officer of BP, during an event attended by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at the Business Roundtable during his visit to Washington DC in the US. Picture date: Thursday June 8, 2023.
Allegations that prompted the resignation of former BP boss Bernard Looney include the suggestion that he promoted women with whom he had past relationships, according to the Financial Times.

Citing sources familiar with the matter, the news daily reported that these relationships all allegedly occurred prior to his appointment as chief executive in 2020.

The FT said that Mr Looney’s history of relationships with colleagues had been “quietly discussed by staff for years,” particularly those in its London base.

The former CEO resigned last month after an internal investigation into his “conduct in respect of personal relationships with company colleagues” and misleading the board, BP said.

The company’s board received allegations from an anonymous source in May 2022, after which Mr Looney disclosed “a small number of historical relationships with colleagues prior to becoming CEO”, of which the board had not been made aware.

No breach of the company’s code of conduct was found. The code does not ban personal relationships with colleagues but does identify them as a potential conflict of interest.

In the wake of the recent allegations, BP told the FT that its process for appointments and promotions follow “rigorous hiring and talent management processes” and that no employee, including the chief executive, is able to make unilateral appointments.

“These include detailed role descriptions, interviews with diverse hiring panels, third party assessments and diverse candidate slates,” BP said.

“Promotions and appointments are not made solely at the behest of any single executive or individual.”

“We have no further comment on this beyond that statement and will continue to respect the privacy of a confidential process and of individuals,” it added.

In the wake of Mr Looney’s departure, chief financial officer Murray Auchincloss was named as interim CEO, while the company has confirmed it is currently searching internally and externally for candidates.

