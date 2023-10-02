New judgements bring ‘lack of certainty’ over downstream emissions impact

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

New judgements bring ‘lack of certainty’ over downstream emissions impact

By Andrew Dykes
02/10/2023, 7:30 am Updated: 02/10/2023, 7:49 am
© PAnorth sea barrels oeuk
North Sea drilling rigs stacked in the Cromarty Firth.

Amid growing challenges to new projects, recent judgements raise questions over whether courts will consider the downstream impacts of oil and gas developments.

Addressing the Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) legal conference in Aberdeen on Thursday, John MacGregor KC, an advocate with Axiom Advocates, said the matter was “well settled in 2021, but less so by the time we get to 2023.”

“There has been a shift in what claimants and appellants are saying. There is a shift to the very pithy statement that oil is the project, so if oil is the project you need to consider that oil at the point of extraction and also when it moves downstream,” he explained.

He drew attention to a range of cases which highlight this shift, beginning with Greenpeace’s unsuccessful appeal in 2021 against the development of the Vorlich field. This sought to argue that drilling had been approved without taking into account the climate impacts of using or burning the oil produced.

In a ruling in the Court of Session at the time, Lord President Lord Calloway said it would “not be practicable… to conduct a wide-ranging examination into the effects, local or global, of the use of that fuel by the final consumer.”

This has tended to be the view of courts when considering challenges against Environmental Statements – documents which consider the direct environmental consequences of a project, in this case drilling and producing oil and gas.

“The concept of ‘the project’ and the direct and indirect effects of the project have traditionally simply been the drilling and extraction, not any downstream impacts,” Mr MacGregor affirmed.

“Historically that was a hard-edged legal question – downstream emissions simply didn’t have to be considered.”

Indeed, this process makes it “nearly impossible” to challenge new oil and gas developments on climate grounds, Aberdeen University lecturer Dr Daria Shapovalova said last year.

Yet recent developments suggest this may not always be so.

“What we see through the cases is an emerging concept of there being an elasticity in that concept – moving away from this hard-edged legal question to one of discretionary judgement,” Mr MacGregor said.

Hard cheese

In particular, he pointed to an Irish Supreme Court case involving an attempt to overturn planning permission for a cheese factory – a surprise left turn for the energy lawyers in the room.

While the appeal was unsuccessful, in his judgement Justice Hogan acknowledged that there may be “special and unusual cases” where the causal connection between certain off-site activities and the operation and construction of a project is “demonstrably strong and unbreakable.”

In those particular cases he suggested the “significant indirect environmental effects” of these would fall in scope for identification and assessment under environmental impacts.

It is this ruling which introduces what Mr MacGregor characterised as “a lack of certainty” over the nature of environmental assessments – and whether similar views could be taken in proceedings over the impact of new oil and gas drilling.

Another case – Finch v Surrey County Council – is yet to be decided, but he suggested the industry would should “watch this space” to see what impacts, if any, the judgement is likely to have.

“It will be interesting to see if the Supreme Court reverts to a very simplistic reading of what ‘project’ means…or whether there is an acceptance of the slightly wider view that the Court of Appeal has adopted,” he added.

Stop Jackdaw © Supplied by Uplift
Protestors from the Stop Jackdaw campaign in Edinburgh.

It comes as campaigners indicated they may challenge the decision to allow development of the Rosebank field, hours after news of its approval dropped on Wednesday.

At the same time, Greenpeace and Uplift are also awaiting the results of a judicial review over the government’s plans to continue offering licences for North Sea oil and gas exploration.

However, Mr MacGregor said more general challenges to government policy have “tended to have short shrift” with courts, due the wide discretion given to political decisions.

More challenges to come?

More widely, legal experts suggested the Prime Minister’s recent rollbacks on net zero policy could also foment further litigation, as campaigners attempt to drive faster action on climate change.

Nigel Brook, a partner with Clyde & Co said the firm has tended to see “bursts” of climate change litigation in the US during Republican administrations, as campaigners use the courts to pressure politicians.

“I think we’ll see some of that in the UK as well. Certainly on specific decisions we’re seeing this already – approvals and so on being challenged by activists,” he added.

