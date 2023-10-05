TotalEnergies pulls back from Canada with sales to ConocoPhillips, Suncor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

TotalEnergies pulls back from Canada with sales to ConocoPhillips, Suncor

By Andrew Dykes
05/10/2023, 8:01 am
© Shutterstock / HJBCtotalenergies windfall tax
Exterior view of the headquarters of TotalEnergies in Courbevoie, Paris.

TotalEnergies will sell its stake in a major oil sands project to ConocoPhillips, while its Canadian E&P arm will be bought by Suncor in deals worth over $4bn.

In an update on Thursday morning TotalEnergies (XPAR:TTE) said it Canadian E&P unit had finalised the sale of its 50% interest in the Surmont oil sands asset and associated midstream commitments to ConocoPhillips.

It has also signed an agreement to sell all shares of TotalEnergies EP Canada Ltd to Suncor, in the wake of a deal mooted by the latter firm in April. This includes its participation in the Fort Hills oil sands asset and associated midstream commitments.

In the case of Surmont, Total said the transaction would amount to C$4.03 billion (around $3bn) plus up to $330 million in contingent payments, with an effective date of 1 April 2023.

Including adjustments, TotalEnergies received a cash payment at closing of about $2.75bn, and expects to receive the entirety of the contingent payments within a year, based on current WCS (Western Canadian Select) prices and production levels.

For Suncor’s acquisition TotalEnergies will receive $1.1bn, with closing expected before the end of 2023.

“The disposal of our Canadian oil sands assets fits our strategy to focus our allocation of capital to oil and gas assets with low breakeven,” said the supermajor’s CFO Jean-Pierre Sbraire.

“As announced during our Investor Day on September 27th, proceeds from these divestments will be shared with our shareholders through $1.5 billion of buybacks in 2023, yielding an expected shareholder distribution of around 44% of our cash flow this year,”

Suncor had originally struck a deal to buy TotalEnergies’ Canadian operations for C$5.5 billion in April, in a transaction that would have included both its Fort Hills interests and the 50% stake in Surmont.

However, Surmont operator ConocoPhillips exercised a right of first refusal, triggering a review of the deal.

The new deal leaves ConocoPhillips as the 100% owner and operator of the project near For McMurray.

“Long-life, low sustaining capital assets like Surmont play an important role in our deep, durable and diverse low cost of supply portfolio,” said Ryan Lance, the company’s chairman and CEO.

“This transaction enhances our returns-focused value proposition, improves our return on capital employed, lowers our free cash flow breakeven and is expected to deliver significant free cash flow for decades to come. We know this asset very well and plan to further optimise it while remaining on track to achieve our GHG emission intensity reduction goals.”

