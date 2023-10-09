Frontline, CMB reach tanker sale deal to settle Euronav dispute

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Frontline, CMB reach tanker sale deal to settle Euronav dispute

Frontline will use the cash from the share sale, plus various financing facilities, to buy 24 VLCCs from Euronav. The company said this was an “integrated solution to the strategic and structural deadlock”.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
09/10/2023, 11:25 am Updated: 09/10/2023, 11:27 am
© Supplied by EuronavAn aerial shot of an FSO in dark blue waters
Picture shows; FSO Asia. Qatar. Supplied by Euronav Date; 06/06/2010

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) has struck a $2.35 billion deal to buy a fleet of VLCCs from Euronav (NYSE:EURN), potentially bringing to an end its long-running dispute with CMB.

Frontline set out a plan to merge with Euronav in 2022. It has a stake of 26.12% in Euronav still, which it will now sell to CMB, for $18.43 per share.

In talks last year, Frontline valued Euronav at $12.09 per share.

Last week, Euronav had been trading around 13.9 euros ($8.8) in Belgium and $15 in New York. Today, it has reached 16.75 euros ($10.66) and $17.25 respectively.

Following the sale of the shares, CMB will own 49.05% in Euronav, controlling 53% of voting rights. After CMB has bought Frontline’s shares in Euronav, it will make a mandatory public takeover bid for Euronav. CMB will offer to buy shares at the same price, of $18.43 per share.

Frontline will use the cash from the share sale, plus various financing facilities, to buy 24 VLCCs from Euronav. The company said this was an “integrated solution to the strategic and structural deadlock”.

The purchase will transform Frontline into the largest publically owned tanker owner, with 89 vessels. The sale is due to close in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Frontline director John Fredriksen said he believed in building “best in class companies through consolidation. This transaction will solidify Frontline’s position as the leading publicly listed tanker company, and significantly expand our exposure towards modern efficient VLCCs at an opportune time in the cycle.”

The sale of the shares will raise $252 million. The company will also draw down a senior unsecured revolving credit of $275mn from Fredriksen’s Hemen Holding. This facility runs to January 2026, with an interest rate of 10%.

The company will also borrow $1.41bn from a group of banks, for five years.

Hemen has offered another $540mn, but Frontline may find an alternative source of funds.

The purchase had been predicted. Euronav was forced to issue a statement on the deal on October 5, after its shares were suspended.

The agreement also sees Euronav end its arbitration action against Frontline and associated companies. Euronav had complained that Frontline’s decision to end its merger plans, in January this year, was an unacceptable move.

While the move sees Frontline increase its focus on oil tankers, CMB said it saw Euronav’s future away from this sector.

CMB highlighted the importance of reducing emissions in its shipping fleet and optimising the existing fleet. Euronav has 70 vessels at the moment, which will reduce to 46.

