Northern Producer oil rig to be decommissioned in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Decom

Northern Producer oil rig to be decommissioned in Scotland

It marks the first major decommissioning contract for Kishorn - once a construction site for oil platforms in the 1970s.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
09/10/2023, 11:41 am Updated: 09/10/2023, 11:46 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by Kishorn Port Limitednorthern producer decommissioning
The Northern Producer floating production vessel being moved into Kishorn drydocks on Sunday. Kishorn. Supplied by Kishorn Port

Kishorn Port, on Scotland’s west coast, has formally landed a contract to decommission the Northern Producer oil rig, formerly used by EnQuest.

It marks the first major decommissioning contract for the refurbished drydock in Wester Ross, which was once a construction site for major oil platforms like the Ninian Central in the 1970s.

The floating production vessel, owned by Northern Offshore, has been sitting outside Kishorn’s docks for more than two years after leaving the EnQuest Dons fields in April 2021.

Though long-expected to be broken up in Scotland, the contract has only been confirmed today and work will now begin in earnest.

“This has been a long time coming and we are delighted to have landed the contract to receive the vessel in for decommissioning and recycling,” said Kishorn Port Limited.

© Supplied by Kishorn Port Limited
The Northern Producer floating production vessel being moved into Kishorn drydocks.

It comes after Kishorn received permissions from the EU to break up offshore vessels in April 2022.

The move also follows a series of similar vessels, like the Balmoral FPV operated by Harbour Energy and the Teekay-operated Foinaven FPSO heading to Denmark for recycling.

The Northern Producer moved into the Kishorn drydocks on Sunday (October 8) after the exit of the Noble Intrepid rig.

Kishorn added: “We believe that this will be the first time that works of this nature, will be carried out in a dry dock, with a semi- submersible FPV, a first for KPL and Kishorn Port under the EU recycling license.

“Some survey work will follow once high and dry and the necessary steps in our EU Licensing process will follow, working closely with SEPA, HSE the asset owner.”

Liberty Industrial, a contractor headquartered in Syndey, Australia, is leading on the decommissioning of the Northern Producer.

The same firm is involved in decontamination and demolition work at the former Nigg oil terminal in the Cromarty Firth.

Northern Producer

© Supplied by Kishorn Port Limited
The Northern Producer floating production vessel being moved into Kishorn drydocks.

In the coming days, the dry dock gates will be sealed again and preparation will get underway for “decommissioning, recycling and any possibly use” of the vessel.

The Northern Producer was built in Norway by Tosvik Framnaes and bought by Northern Offshore, based in Westhill in Aberdeenshire, in 1996.

From May 2009 until April 2021 it was stationed at the EnQuest Dons fields, around 320 miles north-east of Aberdeen.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts