J+S Subsea lands £1m+ contract with Harbour Energy

J+S Subsea Limited has signed a contract to deliver new subsea equipment worth more than £1 million to the Brodgar gas/condensate field with Harbour Energy.

This marks the company’s largest single contract since a management buyout two years ago, the firm says that this deal marks a significant milestone.

This new contract includes the design of a new Brodgar H4 Skid-based Subsea Distribution Unit (SDU), a 1312ft in-field umbilical to connect the H5 Xmas Tree (XT) to the H4 Skid, and various interconnecting electrical and hydraulic jumpers to tie-in the subsea infrastructure.

J+S Subsea Limited managing director, Phil Reid, said: “This is undoubtedly a milestone contract in terms of our growth and capability, and an excellent demonstration of our client’s commitment to supporting locally-based SMEs.

“We have worked hard to ensure that we are on point when it comes to delivering the best products and services backed by some of the best people in the industry, and contract awards such as this indicate the potential of this winning combination.”

J+S Subsea forecasts upwards of £10 million in revenues

J+S Subsea says it continues to grow from strength to strength and is projected to achieve revenues of upwards of £10 million in the “very near future.”

These strong forecasts for the business have prompted J+S Subsea to expand its Kintore-based team grow to over 30 full-time employees, with additional appointments planned for the latter half of this year.

The firm says that in addition to expanding its workload in “renewables, decommissioning and other sectors.”

J+ S Subsea is experiencing growing demand for the Legacy Locker, an open industry portal for the reuse, refurbishment, and recycling of subsea equipment from existing and new customers.

Late last year, J+S Subsea Limited marked its second anniversary with the announcement of a suite of multi-million-pound contract wins and five new hires in the latter half of 2022.

A “busy” year for the Kintore-based firm saw it secure work worth £2.5 million through the second half of the year, comprised of “a healthy mix” of frame agreements and ad hoc work, the company said at the time of the announcement.