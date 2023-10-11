J+S Subsea lands £1m+ contract with Harbour Energy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

J+S Subsea lands £1m+ contract with Harbour Energy

By Ryan Duff
11/10/2023, 7:00 am Updated: 11/10/2023, 7:50 am
J+S Subsea managing director Phil Reid.
J+S Subsea managing director Phil Reid.

J+S Subsea Limited has signed a contract to deliver new subsea equipment worth more than £1 million to the Brodgar gas/condensate field with Harbour Energy.

This marks the company’s largest single contract since a management buyout two years ago, the firm says that this deal marks a significant milestone.

This new contract includes the design of a new Brodgar H4 Skid-based Subsea Distribution Unit (SDU), a 1312ft in-field umbilical to connect the H5 Xmas Tree (XT) to the H4 Skid, and various interconnecting electrical and hydraulic jumpers to tie-in the subsea infrastructure.

J+S Subsea Limited managing director, Phil Reid, said: “This is undoubtedly a milestone contract in terms of our growth and capability, and an excellent demonstration of our client’s commitment to supporting locally-based SMEs.

“We have worked hard to ensure that we are on point when it comes to delivering the best products and services backed by some of the best people in the industry, and contract awards such as this indicate the potential of this winning combination.”

J+S Subsea forecasts upwards of £10 million in revenues

J+S Subsea says it continues to grow from strength to strength and is projected to achieve revenues of upwards of £10 million in the “very near future.”

These strong forecasts for the business have prompted J+S Subsea to expand its Kintore-based team grow to over 30 full-time employees, with additional appointments planned for the latter half of this year.

The firm says that in addition to expanding its workload in “renewables, decommissioning and other sectors.”

J+ S Subsea is experiencing growing demand for the Legacy Locker, an open industry portal for the reuse, refurbishment, and recycling of subsea equipment from existing and new customers.

Late last year, J+S Subsea Limited marked its second anniversary with the announcement of a suite of multi-million-pound contract wins and five new hires in the latter half of 2022.

A “busy” year for the Kintore-based firm saw it secure work worth £2.5 million through the second half of the year, comprised of “a healthy mix” of frame agreements and ad hoc work, the company said at the time of the announcement.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts