Aberdeen welcomes the Noble Intrepid jack-up rig

The Noble Intrepid jack-up has arrived at Aberdeen’s South Harbour ahead of work with Harbour Energy (LON:HBR).

The Port of Aberdeen welcomed the vessel into the South Harbour on Monday following a brief stint in the waters off the coast of the Granite City as it waited for the right weather conditions to be met for its arrival.

The jack-up rig has a leg length of 678 ft and sails under the flag of Singapore.

Built in 2014, the Gusto MSC CJ70 X150 MD jack-up design includes accommodation capacity for up to 150 people.

This is the second Noble rig to come to Aberdeen’s South Habour, in May the Noble Innovator departed the Granite City following a three-month stay.

When the innovator left the city, Port of Aberdeen chief commercial officer, Roddy James, told Energy Voice that the project was “a win-win for everybody involved.”

Mr James said that other areas of the energy sector were looking to take advantage of the new £400m dock on the north-east coast.

“There’s obviously the wind industry,” the port boss explained, “And as that picks up, you’ll see more and more of these types of vessels coming into the North Sea region.”

The Intrepid is the first of legacy Maersk Drilling rigs to be fully repainted in Noble colours, following the two companies’ more than $3bn merger last year.

The Intrepid is then set to work for Harbour Energy providing accommodation for work at the Judy field from December 2023 until September 2024, as part of a $28.5 million contract.

The contract contains options to add up to five months of accommodation and well intervention services, comprised of two one-month options for accommodation services at a day rate of $95,000 and one three-month option for well intervention services at $120,000.

UK regulator OPRED last week sanctioned production increases at Judy from the proposed Jocelyn South well (30/7a-RJ) and the Judy North well (30/7a-RK), the latter being a re-drill of the original Judy North development well (30/7a-R1) at the Judy riser platform.

According to the filings, drilling will see an increase in oil production of less than 500 tonnes per day and gas production of less than 500,000 cubic meters per day at the field.