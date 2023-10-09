Noble Intrepid leaves Kishorn for Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Noble Intrepid leaves Kishorn for Aberdeen

By Andrew Dykes
09/10/2023, 1:22 pm
© Supplied by Kishorn PortNoble Intrepid leaves Kishorn Port dry dock.
Noble Intrepid leaves Kishorn Port dry dock.

The Noble Intrepid jack-up left Kishorn Port on Scotland’s west coast last week and is now bound for a contract with Harbour Energy, via a layover in Aberdeen.

The rig has been at the facility since December 2022 undergoing maintenance, including a full repaint to Noble’s ‘Surf Grey’ colour scheme.

The Intrepid is the first of legacy Maersk Drilling rigs to be fully repainted in Noble colours, following the two companies’ more than $3bn merger last year.

At the time of writing on Monday morning the rig was a few miles off Peterhead, heading south and bound for port in Aberdeen, according to marine data tracker Vessel Finder.

Noble Corp has been approached for comment.

The Intrepid is then set to work for Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) providing accommodation for work at the Judy field from December 2023 until September 2024, as part of a $28.5 million contract.

The contract contains options to add up to five months of accommodation and well intervention services, comprised of two one-month options for accommodation services at a day rate of $95,000 and one three-month option for well intervention services at $120,000.

© Supplied by Kishorn Port Ltd
Noble Intrepid at Kishorn Port dry dock.

Built in 2014, the Gusto MSC CJ70 X150 MD jack-up design includes accommodation capacity for up to 150 people.

“We have welcomed one of the largest jack up rigs in the world into our dry dock and had the pleasure to look after her, along with the crew and contractors for the last ten months. It really has been a pleasure and we wish a safe journey to all who work and sail on her,” Kishorn Port said in a statement on LinkedIn.

“To Avantis, the contractors on the project and Noble Drilling our client, we thank you for the business and hopefully we can support you again sometime in the future.

“From all at KPL and its partners Ferguson Transport & Shipping and Leiths Scotland we wish you all the very best for the future.”

Shortly after its departure, Kishorn welcomed the Northern Producer into its dry dock as part of the site’s first major decommissioning scope.

Formerly used by EnQuest, the floating production vessel has been sitting outside Kishorn’s docks for more than two years after leaving the EnQuest Dons fields in April 2021.

Judy plans

UK regulator OPRED last week sanctioned production increases at Judy from the proposed Jocelyn South well (30/7a-RJ) and the Judy North well (30/7a-RK), the latter being a re-drill of the original Judy North development well (30/7a-R1) at the Judy riser platform.

According to the filings, drilling will see an increase in oil production of less than 500 tonnes per day and gas production of less than 500,000 cubic meters per day at the field.

