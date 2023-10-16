Award nominees announced for 2023 Scottish Green Energy Awards

Scottish Renewables has announced the shortlisted nominees for the 2023 Scottish Green Energy Awards, set to be held on November 30 in Edinburgh.

Scottish Renewables said will honour individuals and organisations who have “risen to the challenge of ensuring Scotland maintains its position as a world leader in clean power”.

Among this year’s nominees are wind, solar, tidal and pumped storage hydro projects as well as community hubs, an eco-farm and one of Scotland’s fastest-growing food brands.

Winners from the 2022 edition included Forth Ports’ Dundee renewables hub, Glasgow’s ReBlade, Xodus’ X-Academy initiative and SSE Renewables, Microsoft and Avanade for their work using AI to assist with puffin and salmon monitoring.

This year’s nominees come from Aberdeen, Dundee, Edinburgh, Fife, Glasgow and the Shetland Islands among many other regions.

Celebrating Scottish contributions

Scottish Renewables chief executive Claire Mack she looked forward to “celebrating Scotland’s contribution to the economy and the environment”.

“I’ve been absolutely blown away by the outstanding quality of nominations we received for this year’s awards,” Ms Mack said.

“This only makes the job of the judges even harder and we have had to make some really tough decisions but the shortlist has an abundance of quality, dedication and of course the innovation our industry needs to continue to thrive.”

Nominees for the awards include:

Orbital Marine Power, shortlisted for the Outstanding Project Award, is a renewable energy company focused on the development and global application of its pioneering floating turbine technology.

Muirhall Energy, shortlisted for the Contribution to Skills Award, has worked closely with Borders College to give senior high school students, with no previous knowledge of the construction industry, the opportunity to gain real-world experience on the development of an onshore wind farm.

We Hae Meat, shortlisted for the Carbon Reduction Award, and one of Scotland’s fastest-growing food brands, has installed a biomass plant and solar panels at its site in Girvan, Ayrshire, to significantly reduce its carbon emissions and help the company to survive Covid and the ongoing energy crisis.

The annual awards see more than 50 individuals, companies and projects vie for prizes in 14 categories at a 1,200-guest ceremony on November 30 in Edinburgh.

The full list of nominees for the 2023 Scottish Green Energy Awards includes:

BEST COMMUNITY PROJECT AWARD

ISKCON Scotland – Krishna Eco Farm

Knoydart Renewables – Knoydart Energy Security Project

SP Energy Networks – Little Kerse Community Sports Hub

Upper Eskdale Development Group

BEST ENGAGEMENT AWARD

Arup – Glenmuckloch Pumped Storage Hydro Scheme

Ripple – Kirk Hill Wind Farm

SSE Renewables – Community Engagement Strategy

Statkraft – Loch Liath Wind Farm

BEST INNOVATION AWARD – NEW TECHNOLOGY PRODUCTS

Balmoral – HexDefence

Geo-Structural Ltd – SQYFlex

Mocean Energy Ltd – Blue X

National Grid ESO, SP Energy Networks & TNEI – Distributed ReStart

BEST INNOVATION AWARD – SOFTWARE AND SERVICES

Arup – SCALE

RES

ORE Catapult – SPARTA

Utopi

CARBON REDUCTION AWARD

Famous Blacksmiths Shop, Gretna Green

Eurowind Energy

The European Nature Trust – Alladale Wilderness Reserve

We Hae Meat

CHAMPION OF RENEWABLES AWARD

Paul O’Brien, DeepWind Cluster/Highlands and Islands Enterprise

Marcus Trinick KC

Ralph Torr, ORE Catapult

CONTRIBUTION TO SKILLS AWARD

ESP

Muirhall Energy

Ocean Winds

University of the Highlands and Islands

OUTSTANDING PROJECT AWARD

FES & Renfrewshire Council – low-carbon heating network for the Advanced Manufacturer Innovation District (AMIDs)

Orbital Marine Power – O2

SSEN Transmission – Inveraray to Crossaig electricity transmission network reinforcement

Statkraft – Keith Greener Grid Park

OUTSTANDING SERVICE AWARD

Arup

EMEC

Realise Energy Services

RES

POSITIVE IMPROVEMENT AWARD

SafetyOn

ScottishPower Renewables

ScottishPower – Recruitment Campaign

SSEN Transmission – Safety, Health and Wellbeing Team

SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT AWARD

EODEX

NatureScot

SMEEF

SSE Renewables – Viking Energy Wind Farm

YOUNG & INSPIRING AWARD

Dr Desen Kirli, University of Edinburgh

Lauren McIntosh, Xodus

Colin Thompson, SSEN Transmission

Chris Coates, Downing Renewable Developments LLP

JUDGES AWARD

Ripple

Eurowind Energy

SP Energy Networks – Little Kerse Community Sports Hub