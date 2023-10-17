Protestors blockade Energy Intelligence Forum in London

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Protestors blockade Energy Intelligence Forum in London

By Ed Reed & Andrew Dykes
17/10/2023, 1:53 pm Updated: 17/10/2023, 4:11 pm
© Supplied by Extinction RebellionGreta Thunberg addresses protestors and crowds at the Energy Intelligence Forum.
Hundreds of protestors including climate activist Greta Thunberg have blocked access to the Energy Intelligence Forum amid demands for a halt to the financing of fossil fuels.

Protestors from Extinction Rebellion and Fossil Free London staged a sit-down protest outside the InterContinental Park Lane hotel in London, blockading roads and entrance to the site of the major energy conference.

Activists glued themselves to the road outside the hotel and to its revolving door, while attendees were joined by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Following the protests, it has been reported that Ms Thunberg was arrested.

Those outside the event include Energy Voice emerging markets editor Ed Reed who said protestors had prevented anyone entering or leaving the building, including hotel guests.

As of 1:45pm, it’s understood some access has been reinstated.

While the conference has attracted protests in recent years, this is the first time that access has been blocked.

© Supplied by Extinction Rebellion
Formerly known as Oil and Money until a rebranding in 2019, the event is a longstanding three-day gathering of major fossil fuel companies, bankers and politicians.

A number of high-profile CEOs and executives are expected to take the stage, from Aramco boss Amin Nasser, to Shell CEO Wael Sawan, TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanné and UK Minister of State for Department for Energy Security & Net Zero Graham Stuart MP.

While Mr Nasser’s session is understood to have continued this morning others may be delayed, with some key industry executives yet to enter the building. Mr Sawan is expected to deliver his speech remotely because he can’t access the hotel, according to reports.

Organisers of the demonstration said it aimed to draw attention to the climate records and political influence of the fossil fuel companies and banks attending.

An umbrella movement known as “Oily Money Out” has promised three days of protests targeting the event, which runs from October 17 to 19.

The activists’ focus for day one will be to get “oil money out of our politics”, while Wednesday’s action will focus on Equinor’s recently approved Rosebank project in the North Sea. The final day will be on “make polluters pay”.

‘No intention of transiton’

Speaking to the crowds gathered outside the hotel, Ms Thunberg said: “Our world is being washed away by greenwashing and lies. The fossil fuel industry has actively distracted and delayed. They have created loopholes to allow their business to go on at the expense of the planet.

“We are choking from their fumes. The people in power are knowingly leading us to the edge of the precipice. We cannot let this continue.

“The elite of the oil and money conference have no intention of transition. Their plan is to continue this destructive surge of profits. That is why we have to take direct action. We have no choice but to disrupt. This is only the beginning of the fight.”

© Supplied by Ed Reed
One protestor, senior NHS psychological therapist Imogen Stitch, said: “The fossil fuel era is over and governments and corporations need to move to a rapid transition to clean energy and green jobs for future generations. But this is not happening.

“The current government has approved over 100 new licenses and the Labour Party is failing to make proper pledges, which shows that they are not in it for the people but for profit and big oil.

“We will not stop until necessary measures are taken immediately to halt new oil, gas and coal production. We will continue to ramp up direct disruptive action targeting climate criminals and anyone that enables them.”

According to organisers, more police are expected to be deployed to help contain the action, though conference delegates were advised not to try to cross the protest line.

Energy Intelligence has been approached for comment.

