Protestors blockade Energy Intelligence Forum in London

Hundreds of protestors including climate activist Greta Thunberg have blocked access to the Energy Intelligence Forum amid demands for a halt to the financing of fossil fuels.

Protestors from Extinction Rebellion and Fossil Free London staged a sit-down protest outside the InterContinental Park Lane hotel in London, blockading roads and entrance to the site of the major energy conference.

Activists glued themselves to the road outside the hotel and to its revolving door, while attendees were joined by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Following the protests, it has been reported that Ms Thunberg was arrested.

Those outside the event include Energy Voice emerging markets editor Ed Reed who said protestors had prevented anyone entering or leaving the building, including hotel guests.

As of 1:45pm, it’s understood some access has been reinstated.

While the conference has attracted protests in recent years, this is the first time that access has been blocked.

© Supplied by Extinction Rebellion

Formerly known as Oil and Money until a rebranding in 2019, the event is a longstanding three-day gathering of major fossil fuel companies, bankers and politicians.

A number of high-profile CEOs and executives are expected to take the stage, from Aramco boss Amin Nasser, to Shell CEO Wael Sawan, TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanné and UK Minister of State for Department for Energy Security & Net Zero Graham Stuart MP.

While Mr Nasser’s session is understood to have continued this morning others may be delayed, with some key industry executives yet to enter the building. Mr Sawan is expected to deliver his speech remotely because he can’t access the hotel, according to reports.

Organisers of the demonstration said it aimed to draw attention to the climate records and political influence of the fossil fuel companies and banks attending.

An umbrella movement known as “Oily Money Out” has promised three days of protests targeting the event, which runs from October 17 to 19.

The activists’ focus for day one will be to get “oil money out of our politics”, while Wednesday’s action will focus on Equinor’s recently approved Rosebank project in the North Sea. The final day will be on “make polluters pay”.

‘No intention of transiton’

Speaking to the crowds gathered outside the hotel, Ms Thunberg said: “Our world is being washed away by greenwashing and lies. The fossil fuel industry has actively distracted and delayed. They have created loopholes to allow their business to go on at the expense of the planet.

“We are choking from their fumes. The people in power are knowingly leading us to the edge of the precipice. We cannot let this continue.

“The elite of the oil and money conference have no intention of transition. Their plan is to continue this destructive surge of profits. That is why we have to take direct action. We have no choice but to disrupt. This is only the beginning of the fight.”

© Supplied by Ed Reed

One protestor, senior NHS psychological therapist Imogen Stitch, said: “The fossil fuel era is over and governments and corporations need to move to a rapid transition to clean energy and green jobs for future generations. But this is not happening.

“The current government has approved over 100 new licenses and the Labour Party is failing to make proper pledges, which shows that they are not in it for the people but for profit and big oil.

“We will not stop until necessary measures are taken immediately to halt new oil, gas and coal production. We will continue to ramp up direct disruptive action targeting climate criminals and anyone that enables them.”

According to organisers, more police are expected to be deployed to help contain the action, though conference delegates were advised not to try to cross the protest line.

Energy Intelligence has been approached for comment.