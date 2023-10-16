Protests strike Energy Intelligence ahead of forum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Protests strike Energy Intelligence ahead of forum

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
16/10/2023, 7:56 am Updated: 16/10/2023, 10:31 am
© Fossil Free LondonFossil Free London draped two banners over Wellington Arch, near Buckingham Palace, during the Changing of the Guard procession demanding "oily money out of our city".
The Energy Intelligence Forum is due to begin tomorrow. The event will serve as a focus point for environmental activists, who are attempting to shut the conference down.

Ahead of the three-day energy meeting, activists targeted Energy Intelligence offices at Berkeley Square House.

Activists struck early this morning to daub the building with fake oil. They also wrote “Energy Intel – FOSSIL FOOLS” on the windows.

An umbrella movement known as “Oily money out” have three days of protests planned for the event. It will run from October 17 to 19.

The activists’ focus for day one will be to get “oil money out of our politics”. The second day will focus on Equinor’s recently approved Rosebank project, in the North Sea. The last day will be on “make polluters pay”.

On Friday the 20th, the protesters will have a “rave and resist” after party.

The main group behind the protests are Fossil Free London.

The Energy Intelligence Forum has long been a target of protests, but the intensity has increased in recent years. Security is likely to be tight and attendees will face scrutiny.

Until 2019, the event was known as Oil and Money. Energy Intelligence rebranded with a “new identity and a new mandate”.

The Oily money out campaign has said it does not expect those protesting to be arrested, but cannot rule it out.

The group organised a protest during the Changing of the Guard ceremony in September.

Guest list

Fossil Free London claimed a victory last week with the report that Sultan Al Jaber, head of Adnoc and the president of COP28, would not be attending. He had been due to participate.

“Al Jaber – the oil CEO who was unbelievably put in charge of UN climate talks – was due to speak alongside Shell, Total & Equinor bosses next week. He seems to have cancelled in the face of protest,” said the group.

While Al Jaber may not be attending, a number of high-profile CEOs and executives will be talking. The first event of the day involves head of Aramco, Amin Nasser, in discussion.

Presciently, the third panel of the day looks at climate divisions and the COP talks. “can the world move forward together (and what happens if it doesn’t?)”, the event asks.

Also speaking at the event will be Shell CEO Wael Sawan, TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanné and UK Minister of State for Department for Energy Security & Net Zero Graham Stuart MP.

Updated at 10:27 am to note graffitiing of the Energy Intelligence building. 

