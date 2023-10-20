Worst-case war scenario could mean $140 oil, says Allianz Trade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Worst-case war scenario could mean $140 oil, says Allianz Trade

By Bloomberg
20/10/2023, 10:57 am
© David Paul Morris/BloombergGas station in San Francisco.
War in the Middle East could cause the oil price to surge to $140 a barrel and bring the world to the brink of a recession, according to Ana Boata, head of economic research at Allianz Trade.

Speaking to Kriti Gupta on Bloomberg Television, the Paris-based analyst placed a 20% probability of such an outcome transpiring, with hostilities between Israel and Hamas — designated a terrorist group by the US and the EU — turning into a broad regional conflict that shuts down crude supplies.

“Higher oil prices — that’s the direct impact,” she said Friday, detailing how such a scenario would unfold. “We can expect oil prices to go up from $90 per barrel to $140 at a peak, and even $120 on average next year.”

Such projections point to a horror in human cost and a nightmare for policymakers dealing with the fallout. Officials at the International Monetary Fund meetings last week also honed in on the potential oil impact, and European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde highlighted the risk in a briefing last week to finance ministers.

“Clearly at these levels of energy prices, we understand that central banks would be much more into the wait-and-see mode before they cut interest rates,” Boata said, describing an outcome of faster inflation and even weaker economic growth.

“That could shift us into the recession scenario that some would have expected anyhow in the baseline scenario.”

Global growth as a whole would slow to 2% — close to the threshold that signals contraction, Boata said. Meanwhile, the threat of financial-market fallout shouldn’t be discounted.

“Sovereign risks have increased, and that’s a reality, because real interest rates are clearly much, much higher than growth,” Boata observed.

“One of the concerns of the economists, and we all remember it very well, is the remake of the 2012 sovereign crisis in Europe — and not only in Europe, because even the US is very exposed to the increase in interest payments,” she said.

“Nobody actually, as governments, has clear plans in adjusting their public finances.”

