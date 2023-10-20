SLB sees upstream spend ‘accelerating’ amid solid Q3 results

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

SLB sees upstream spend ‘accelerating’ amid solid Q3 results

By Ryan Duff
20/10/2023, 3:23 pm
© Supplied by Andrew DykesSLB stand at Offshore Europe 2023.
SLB stand at Offshore Europe 2023.

The oilfield services firm, SLB, has announced an income before tax of $1.39 billion in its third-quarter results.

The firm formerly known as Schlumberger posted in its Q3 results on Friday adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of just over $2 billion, a 6% increase from the previous quarter and an 18% year-on-year uptick.

Across the board, SLB saw an 11% year-on-year revenue growth as it reported $8 billion for the whole company.

However, revenues from North America were down 6% as other regions such as Latin America, Europe and Africa, and the Middle East and Asia all experienced growth.

The Europe and Africa region reported revenues of $2 billion with a 3% sequential and year-on-year increase.

Chief executive of SLB, Olivier Le Peuch, commented on the reports: “Looking ahead, we believe the market fundamentals remain very compelling for our business.

“The oil and gas industry continues to benefit from a multiyear growth cycle that has shifted to the international and offshore markets where we are the clear leader.

“Concurrently, upstream spending is accelerating as operators continue to invest in long-cycle developments, production capacity expansions, exploration and appraisal, and enhanced gas production.

“The long-term nature of these global investments underscores the breadth, durability, and resilience of this cycle, and we expect these market dynamics to continue to drive profitable growth in the years ahead.”

Dividend payments and further share buybacks

During the quarter, the company repurchased 2.6 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $57.46 per share.

This led to a total purchase price of $151 million.

On Thursday, SLB’s board of directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of outstanding common stock.

This will be payable on 11 January 2024, to stockholders of record on 6 December 2023.

Mr Le Peuch added: “Compared to the same quarter a year ago, international revenue grew 12%, outpacing North America, which increased 6%. Year on year, global third-quarter revenue grew 11% and pretax segment operating margin expanded 153 basis points (bps) to 20%.

“We have also increased our year-on-year pretax segment operating margin for the 11th consecutive quarter.

“I am very pleased with these results, which demonstrate how SLB is continuing to seize this multiyear growth cycle.

“Our differentiated technology and service offerings, combined with our focus on the quality of our revenue, enabled profitable growth and drove our adjusted EBITDA margin to a new cycle high of 25%.”

‘Subsea Alliance’

Earlier this year SLB signed an agreement with Subsea 7 and UK supermajor BP to form a “Subsea Alliance”.

The aim of this was to strengthen the firms’ global underwater projects.

SLB (NYSE: SLB) and Subsea 7 (OSLO: SUBC) first put their “subsea integration alliance” in place in 2015, which was renewed in 2022 for a further seven years after a run of global wins.

BP (LON: BP) signed a memorandum of understanding with the pair last month in an “innovative commercial model” to enhance projects from concept selection through the entire life cycle.

