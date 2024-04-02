SLB announces $7.8 billion stock deal for smaller rival ChampionX

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Americas

SLB announces $7.8 billion stock deal for smaller rival ChampionX

By Mathew Perry
02/04/2024, 3:06 pm Updated: 02/04/2024, 4:45 pm
SLB stand at Offshore Europe 2023.

American oilfield services giant SLB (NYSE:SLB) has announced a deal worth approximately $7.75 billion in stock to buy smaller rival ChampionX (NYSE:CHX).

The deal is the latest in a series of consolidations in the North American energy sector, and follows SLB’s acquisition of Norway’s Aker Carbon Capture last week. ChampionX itself merged with Apergy in 2020.

SLB said under the terms of the all-stock transaction, ChampionX shareholders will receive 0.735 shares of SLB common stock in exchange for each ChampionX share.

After the transaction closes, SLB said ChampionX shareholders will own approximately 9% of its outstanding shares of common stock.

SLB said its acquisition of ChampionX comes at “an important time in the industry”, pointing to growing demand for emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and autonomous operations.

SLB chief executive officer Olivier Le Peuch said the acquisition will expand SLB’s presence in the “less cyclical and growing production and recovery space”.

“The combination of ChampionX’s strong production-focused leadership throughout North America and beyond with our own international presence, unmatched technology portfolio, and history of innovation will drive tremendous value for our customers and stakeholders,” he said.

Slb strong start 2023 © Shutterstock / Novikov Aleksey
SLB stock ticker on the screen.

“Our core strategy remains centred on meeting growing energy demand while accelerating decarbonization and emissions reduction through innovation, scale and digitalization in our core oil and gas business.”

Start of ‘exciting next chapter’ for ChampionX

ChampionX president and chief executive officer Soma Somasundaram said today’s announcement marks the start of an “exciting next chapter” for the company.

“Becoming part of SLB will give us a much broader portfolio and the resources and reach to continue to lead the industry in providing energy to the world in an economically and environmentally sustainable way,” he said.

Mr Somasundaram said he is confident ChampionX employees will benefit from “greater opportunities as part of a larger organisation”.

ChmapionX CEO Soma Somasundaram in 2018. ChampionX merged with Apergy in 2020.

Meanwhile, the deal will provide “compelling value creation” and “accelerated growth opportunities” for ChampionX shareholders, he said.

SLB said it expects to realize “annual pretax synergies of approximately $400 million” within the first three years post-closing through revenue growth and cost savings.

While the deal received unanimous approval from ChampionX’s board of directors, the transaction is subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals.

SLB said it anticipates transaction will close before the end of 2024.

In addition, SLB also announced it will return $7 billion to its shareholders over the next two years, with a target of $3 billion in 2024 and $4 billion in 2025.

“This commitment to our shareholders for 2024 and 2025 highlights our confidence in the value this transaction will create and in our ability to continue generating strong cash flow from our broader portfolio this year and next,” Mr Le Peuch said.

