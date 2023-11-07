Annual North Sea licences: Political posturing or actual stability?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Annual North Sea licences: Political posturing or actual stability?

By Ryan Duff
07/11/2023, 7:00 am Updated: 07/11/2023, 7:20 am

As the UK government plans to award North Sea oil and gas licences every year, Energy Voice discusses what that means for the industry.

Europe editor, Allister Thomas, and print features lead, Ryan Duff, sat down to discuss if this proposed legislation is just “political posturing” or if it could provide stability to the country’s oil and gas companies.

“Let’s be clear, this is politicking ahead of a general election. It’s a bill set up by the Tories that Labour, if they win as polled to do, will shut down and it’s creating that dividing line,” said Thomas.

Ryan Duff pointed to news from earlier this year that Keir Starmer’s Labour would stop all new oil and gas licences in the North Sea if it were to win he next election, however, he conceded that the party has “rolled that back a little bit.”

“It doesn’t matter how often you say ‘you can win acreage’, if there’s not that financial regime around it to make it make sense, I don’t think it’s going to happen or it’s not going to be a successful as the Tories want to make you think.”

‘It’s all show’ vs ‘a welcome step from the UK Government’

Opinions have been divided on the news as Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) chief executive, David Whitehouse, said: “The UK needs the churn of new licences to manage production decline in line with our maturing basin.”

Mr Whitehous also argued that the move would support UK jobs and energy security.

However, Energy Voice readers have been less welcoming to the news.

John MacAskill, global managing director of renewables for ABL Group, shared his view that this was a political move. He agreed that the conservative party are looking to introduce a policy that the potential next Labour government will remove.

He wrote: “I see little future appetite for future licences in a) a rapidly declining basin and 2) in a regime that is tax-wise, one of the most volatile and politically uncertain.

“I would not be investing in it. Plus all the evidence shows it will not make a dent in gas imports. It’s all show.”

Tessa Khan, founder and executive director of Uplift, also took to Twitter to share her views on the matter.

Ms Khan wrote: “Let’s be clear that the headline announcement is pure political posturing.

“There have been annual licensing rounds for most of the past decade & there’s currently nothing stopping the North Sea Transition Authority, the body in charge of licensing, from holding annual rounds”

Ryan Crighton, policy director at the Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, shared the views of David Whitehouse as he showed his support for the policy.

Mr Crighton said: “This is a welcome step from the UK Government, as it is an irrefutable fact that we will still need oil and gas in our energy mix all the way out to 2050 and beyond, albeit in decreasing amounts.”

