Oil & Gas

Greta Thunberg to appear in court alongside fellow protestors

By Ryan Duff
15/11/2023, 7:10 am
© Supplied by Extinction Rebellion
Greta Thunberg addresses protestors and crowds at the Energy Intelligence Forum.

Greta Thunberg will appear in court today, alongside 12 other activists, following protests at the Energy Intelligence Forum.

The event, formerly known as the Oil and Money conference, was held last month at the Intercontinental Hotel and was disrupted by climate activists.

It was reported at the time that hundreds of protestors, including Thunberg, blocked access to the Energy Intelligence Forum amid demands for a halt to the financing of fossil fuels.

Protestors from Extinction Rebellion and Fossil Free London staged a sit-down protest outside the InterContinental Park Lane hotel in London, blockading roads and entrance to the site of the major energy conference.

Extinction Rebellion said: “Young people, like Greta and these other activists, are being forced into this sort of action because they deem it necessary to protect themselves from the accelerating climate crisis.

“Like people all over the world, they are rising in a fury that is rooted in love. We will all continue to resist.”

A further 13 defendants will appear on later court dates.

Protests at the Energy Intelligence Forum in London © Edward Reed/DCT Media
Protests at the Energy Intelligence Forum in London Picture shows; Protests at the Energy Intelligence Forum in London . London. Edward Reed/DCT Media Date; 17/10/2023

The protests around the conference also included activists glueing themselves to the road outside the hotel and to its revolving door.

It was reported at the time that Ms Thunberg had been arrested following the protest.

Joanna Warrington, an organiser with Fossil Free London, said: “Super-rich oil bosses are corrupting our politics.

“They spend millions lobbying our politicians to stay hooked on their unaffordable dirty fuels, locking us into a future of struggle. Their profit is our loss.”

